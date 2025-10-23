Bengals HC Zac Taylor makes his feelings known after Aaron Glenn refuses to name starter after benching Justin Fields

Bengals coach Zac Taylor is not too concerned about the Jets not naming the QB1 for their Week 8 showdown after Justin Fields' poor showcase this season. According to a tweet by ESPN's Ben Baby, he believes that this situation does not help them have an edge in any way.&quot;Bengals coach Zac Taylor dismisses the notion that the Jets not naming a starting QB for Sunday's game provides a big competitive advantage. Said the team will prepare for Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields.&quot;Ben Baby @Ben_BabyLINKBengals coach Zac Taylor dismisses the notion that the Jets not naming a starting QB for Sunday's game provides a big competitve advantage. Said the team will prepare for Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields.During Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers, Justin Fields was benched for backup Tyrod Taylor. He completed 6 of the 12 passes he attempted for just 46 yards.This string of poor productivity by Fields has created an air of uncertainty about his status as the team's QB1 in Week 8. However, on Wednesday, Aaron Glenn refused to give a hint on whether Tyrod Taylor would ultimately replace Fields.&quot;We will have a quarterback on Sunday, I will tell you that,&quot; Glenn said. &quot;I wouldn't want to give them (the Bengals) a competitive advantage when I have that opportunity. But we will have a quarterback.&quot;In March, the Jets acquired Justin Fields on a two-year $40 million deal. He was named the starting quarterback of the team under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Unfortunately, the team has had massive struggles on the field, failing to win a single game in seven weeks (0-7).Fields put up a disappointing showcase on the field, raising questions about his fit as the team's QB1. The quarterback has recorded just 845 yards and four TDs passing.Justin Fields shares his thoughts public criticism by Jets owner Woody JohnsonDuring the NFL's annual fall owners meetings, Woody Johnson threw Fields under the bus for his team's 0-7 record this season.On Wednesday, the quarterback came forward to discuss the Jets owners publicly criticizing his lackluster offensive performance.&quot;I don't think me talking to him (Woody Johnson) is going to do anything,&quot; Fields said as per ESPN. &quot;It's not going to make me play better. It's not going to give me more confidence on the field, so I don't think there's necessarily a point in talking about that, and I doubt he'll come and talk to me.&quot;I'm not sure how he feels about the situation at all, but, I mean, I don't have any plans going up to press him about what he said. Everybody's entitled to their opinion. That's just what it is, but you just have a choice or not whether those opinions affect you or not.&quot;The Jets will face the Bengals this upcoming Sunday at 1:00 pm ET. Will Aaron Glenn decide to give Justin Fields one last shot at redemption?