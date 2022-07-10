"Better hands than Tyreek Hill" - NFL fans react to viral clip of Patrick Mahomes saving Josh Allen with one-handed catch

At the American Century Championship (a celebrity golf tournament), Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have been spending a lot of time together. Their two teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, aren't necessarily rivals, but they are conference foes who have faced off in the playoffs.

However, off the field, it looks like Allen and Mahomes are developing a bit of a friendship. They were teammates in the sixth iteration of The Match, a golf game played between teams of high-profile celebrities.

Now, they're palling around at the American Century Championship, where Mahomes made an incredible one-handed grab on a football headed straight for the Bills quarterback.

NFL fans have had a variety of reactions to this post, including one fan not missing an opportunity to slander former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

An NFL fan commented that both players are great quarterbacks, but even better people.

Doug Smith @dmsmith012 @SBrayden09 @RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Love that comment best 2 QBs in the business and both are great human beings Chiefs and Bills are going to be a great rivalry for years! @SBrayden09 @RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Love that comment best 2 QBs in the business and both are great human beings Chiefs and Bills are going to be a great rivalry for years!

master cheese @EagerBlake @RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Bills & chiefs might not be fans of each other.. but seem to get along pretty well @RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Bills & chiefs might not be fans of each other.. but seem to get along pretty well

Cedra @CedOfLeb @RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB And then throws it lefty. We need more Southpaw Mahomes action in games. @RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB And then throws it lefty. We need more Southpaw Mahomes action in games.

Mahomes and Allen's MVP chances this season

Patrick Mahomes has already won an MVP and the Bills quarterback will probably win one before all is said and done.

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

According to the Miami Herald, both have exceptional chances at winning the prestigious award this year:

Josh Allen +700

Patrick Mahomes +800

Tom Brady +900

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Justin Herbert +1000

Joe Burrow +1300

Russell Wilson +1600

Matthew Stafford +1600

Dak Prescott +1600

Lamar Jackson +2000

Kyler Murray +2200

Deshaun Watson +2500

Jalen Hurts +3000

The former Wyoming quarterback is currently the odds-on favorite, but Mahomes is right behind him.

The Bills visit the Chiefs in Week 6 and NFL fans can rest assured that the duo will probably put on another masterclass.

They'll be looking to follow up their all-time playoff duel last year in which the lead changed hands four times in the last two minutes of regulation. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 42-36 in overtime when Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for an 8 yard touchdown pass to win it.

Both quarterbacks had over 400 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns and will be looking to put up similar numbers in their next matchup.

