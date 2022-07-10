Create
Notifications

"Better hands than Tyreek Hill" - NFL fans react to viral clip of Patrick Mahomes saving Josh Allen with one-handed catch

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Zachary Roberts
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jul 10, 2022 10:59 PM IST

At the American Century Championship (a celebrity golf tournament), Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have been spending a lot of time together. Their two teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, aren't necessarily rivals, but they are conference foes who have faced off in the playoffs.

However, off the field, it looks like Allen and Mahomes are developing a bit of a friendship. They were teammates in the sixth iteration of The Match, a golf game played between teams of high-profile celebrities.

youtube-cover

Now, they're palling around at the American Century Championship, where Mahomes made an incredible one-handed grab on a football headed straight for the Bills quarterback.

Nice one handed grab from @PatrickMahomes to save @JoshAllenQB… 🏈😂 #AmericanCenturyChampionship #ChiefsKingdom #BillsMafia https://t.co/z5ikBFOR81

NFL fans have had a variety of reactions to this post, including one fan not missing an opportunity to slander former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

@RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Thank you for saving my QB @PatrickMahomes. Better hands then Tyreek Hill. ♥️💙♥️💙 ♥️💛♥️💛

An NFL fan commented that both players are great quarterbacks, but even better people.

@SBrayden09 @RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Love that comment best 2 QBs in the business and both are great human beings Chiefs and Bills are going to be a great rivalry for years!
@RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Allen flinched🤣
@RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Bills & chiefs might not be fans of each other.. but seem to get along pretty well
@RCFOX4KC @SBrayden09 @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB Patrick loves Josh! He really really really loves him!
@RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes In a tell all book Tyreek Hill confesses he couldn’t catch a cold until Mahomes taught him how
@RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB And then throws it lefty. We need more Southpaw Mahomes action in games.
@RCFOX4KC @goldmctNFL @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB WR1?
@RCFOX4KC @PatrickMahomes @JoshAllenQB 15 is such an all around stud~#ChiefsKingdom

Mahomes and Allen's MVP chances this season

Patrick Mahomes has already won an MVP and the Bills quarterback will probably win one before all is said and done.

Capital One&#039;s The Match VI - Brady &amp; Rodgers v Allen &amp; Mahomes
Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

According to the Miami Herald, both have exceptional chances at winning the prestigious award this year:

  • Josh Allen +700
  • Patrick Mahomes +800
  • Tom Brady +900
  • Aaron Rodgers +1000
  • Justin Herbert +1000
  • Joe Burrow +1300
  • Russell Wilson +1600
  • Matthew Stafford +1600
  • Dak Prescott +1600
  • Lamar Jackson +2000
  • Kyler Murray +2200
  • Deshaun Watson +2500
  • Jalen Hurts +3000

The former Wyoming quarterback is currently the odds-on favorite, but Mahomes is right behind him.

The Bills visit the Chiefs in Week 6 and NFL fans can rest assured that the duo will probably put on another masterclass.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

They'll be looking to follow up their all-time playoff duel last year in which the lead changed hands four times in the last two minutes of regulation. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 42-36 in overtime when Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for an 8 yard touchdown pass to win it.

Both quarterbacks had over 400 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns and will be looking to put up similar numbers in their next matchup.

Edited by James Meyers

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...