Bills RB James Cook doesn't mince words on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl amid refereeing controversy

The Kanas City Chiefs will be taking on on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX. The path to New Orleans for Patrick Mahomes and Co. went through the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game, which was filled with a lot of controversies.

Running back James Cook made his feelings extremely clear on which team he'll be rooting for to lift the Lombardi Trophy. The Bills star was the guest on Thursday's episode of Kickin it with Dee podcast with YouTuber Deestroying.

When asked about who will potentially win the Super Bowl, Cook did not mince his words.

"I ain't even gonna lie to you, bro, I know this probably go big. But f**k all of them. Real sh*t man. It don't matter bro. I'm not in it. I'm not going for none of them."

One could argue that Cook's comments stem from both his competitive drive and also pettiness. The Bills RB stood out in the heartbreaking AFC championship game loss to the Chiefs. He rushed for 85 yards in 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Cook also accounted for 49 receiving yards in three catches.

Despite this, in what could have been the potential game-winning drive for the Bills, Cook never got the ball in his hands.

James Cook addresses Chiefs-refereeing controversy in AFCCG loss

The biggest storyline coming out of the AFC championship game between the Bills and the Chiefs was not about Kansas City's shot at creating history. But it was rather officiating controversy.

There were multiple questionable decisions from the referees in the game which turned heads. One of the main incidents happened late in fourth quarter when Josh Allen sneaked in what seemed to be a first down, on a fourth-and-one. The play was eventually overturned, giving the ball to the Chiefs, who extended the lead by scoring a touchdown in the resulting drive.

Another incident was that of a controversial catch completion from Xavier Worthy, late in the second quarter, on a third-and-five play.

These decisions stirred debate and controversy on the social media about the referees favoring the Chiefs. However, Cook has other views. He doesn't believe the referees calls should count in their loss. Speaking on the same podcast, the Bills RB said:

"I'm gonna give you the most real answer I can ever give you, bro, like, for real," Cook said. "Like, at the end of the day, bro, like, as a man, bro, like, you gotta come in and ready to go. Like, f*** that ref sh**. Like, you feel me? Like, straight up you gotta come in that b**ch ready to go, ready to play. And ... don't give a ref nothing to call."

The Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 to advance to the Super Bowl. While Buffalo has been been dominant against Kansas City in the regular season, playoffs paint a different picture. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have got the best out of Josh Allen and the Bills four time in the past five years.

