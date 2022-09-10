"IT'S A BOY" - Bills WR catches TD pass and reveals gender of pregnant sister's baby during celebration 

The Buffalo Bills faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL season kickoff game on Thursday night. The Bills offense scored four touchdowns during their eventual 31-10 dominant victory, but one of those touchdowns may have been a little more special than the rest for being a game-changing moment and for reasons unrelated to football.

In the middle of the third quarter, the game was tied 10-10 in what looked like a tightly contested contest. That was not the case, as Josh Allen found Isaiah McKenzie for a touchdown pass to gain momentum. The Bills never looked back and scored the final 21 points of the game.

As part of McKenzie's touchdown celebration, he screamed, "It's a boy!" It may have seemed a little odd then, but it makes perfect sense now that his statement has been officially clarified. McKenzie did a gender reveal in one of the most unique ways possible, announcing the gender of the baby his sister is expecting soon.

The Bills' official Twitter page shared this video of the special moment:

Most gender reveals are devised creatively to have something turn blue if it's a boy or pink if it's a girl. Smoke, confetti, icing, balloons, and many other props have been used for gender reveal, but none compare to having it announced on live television in a kickoff game as part of a touchdown celebration. McKenzie has set a new standard.

Isaiah McKenzie's career with the Buffalo Bills

Isaiah McKenzie was initially drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent a little over a year with the team before being released during the 2018 season and eventually signed with the Bills later that season.

Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, McKenzie appeared in 53 games for Buffalo while starting 18 of them. He has totaled 95 receptions for 893 yards and seven touchdowns in the passing game while chipping in with an additional 171 yards and three touchdowns in the rushing game, demonstrating his versatility as a player.

McKenzie has earned himself a larger role during the 2022 NFL season. He is expected to be the primary slot receiver in the team's high-powered offense led by MVP favorite Josh Allen and should see plenty of opportunities to produce this season.

