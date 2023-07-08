Long-time Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers fans also likely strongly remember what it was like when Patrick Mahomes burst onto the scene.

Alex Smith had been playing almost as well as any quarterback in the NFL and had put together several quality seasons, but Patrick Mahomes brought the NFL to its knees.

One shocking fan theory gives reason to believe that the Buccaneers could be in for a similar jump, despite coming off a run with the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The theory starts with Gerald McCoy, who spoke on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on FS1 this week about Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love's relationship. Here's how he put it:

“'Do you think [Rodgers] was going to really let a lot get out on [Love]...? I mean let’s be honest…You know Aaron Rodgers was not going to let a lot get out on [Love].'”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Looks ugly right now.. 🤦‍♂️



Coach Todd Bowles said they both received equal amount of 1st-team reps.



(📽



"Highlights" from the #Buccaneers QB competition of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.Looks ugly right now.. 🤦‍♂️Coach Todd Bowles said they both received equal amount of 1st-team reps.(📽 @kyle_burger "Highlights" from the #Buccaneers QB competition of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.Looks ugly right now.. 🤦‍♂️Coach Todd Bowles said they both received equal amount of 1st-team reps.(📽 @kyle_burger) https://t.co/kt9TG8qb14

The fan then attached the former six-time Buccaneers Pro Bowler's logic to his former team while speaking in the third person:

"Joe sure hopes Brady was laying down the law behind the scenes to suppress information that Trask was kicking ass. That would mean Trask will wow the world in a few short weeks. Joe doesn’t buy it, but it would be a beautiful thing for the Bucs and their pending quarterback competition between Trask and Baker Mayfield."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Surly it get only get better from here. @ed_in_columbus And now Kyle Trask on the same drill...Surly it get only get better from here. @ed_in_columbus And now Kyle Trask on the same drill...Surly it get only get better from here. https://t.co/ZQio8Y0XmL

Tom Brady's own rumored past lines up with fan theory

Tom Brady No. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

Of course, it appears that the fan theory is working off speculation, but rumors from earlier in his career provide a potential history of such behavior. Back in the mid-2010s, talk shows were chatting early and often about when the quarterback would call it quits.

At the same time, Jimmy Garoppolo was waiting quietly in the wings as the player many believed would be Tom Brady's initial successor. Rumors allege that Brady wasn't ready to end his run and talked owner Robert Kraft into pressuring Bill Belichick to trade away Garoppolo in a quest to maintain his foothold.

The quarterback was sent to the 49ers for a second-round pick and, as history has shown, went on to play in a Super Bowl. Since then, the Buccaneers placed Tom Brady in a similar situation with Kyle Trask, who lit up the field at Florida, throwing 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his final year at the school.

Of course, the first test of the fan's theory will be to see if Kyle Trask can supplant Baker Mayfield. Based on early reports, Baker Mayfield appears to be in the lead, but if Trask can rally, the fan's expectations may rise quickly for Week 1.

Poll : 0 votes