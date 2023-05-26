Following Tom Brady's retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback depth chart has significantly weakened. The team currently has three quarterbacks on their roster: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, and John Wolford. However, none of them are expected to replicate Brady's success during his three seasons with the team.

A recent video from their training session has raised concerns about the team's passing game, drawing various reactions from the NFL community on Reddit.

The Buccaneers’ struggles in completing passes elicited several reactions from the NFL community on Reddit.

Even if Lamar Jackson requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay stuck with this rotation. They signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal earlier this offseason and brought in Wolford this month.

Does Baker Mayfield have the edge over Kyle Trask for the starting role?

While the missed passes don’t look good, Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask have time to improve their connection with the Buccaneers’ receivers. However, head coach Todd Bowles might have difficulty choosing his starting quarterback.

When it comes to the starting role, Baker Mayfield might have the edge over Kyle Trask. Mayfield brings valuable experience as a former starter who won a playoff game with the Cleveland Browns. However, Mayfield's journey has had its ups and downs since being discarded by the Browns when Deshaun Watson signed a lucrative five-year, $230 million contract.

He briefly played for the Carolina Panthers, starting six games but winning only one, before finishing the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams. In the previous season, Mayfield recorded 2,163 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

On the other hand, Kyle Trask has been patiently waiting for his opportunity since being selected by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Due to Brady's presence, Trask has only played in one game over two seasons. The Buccaneers cannot exercise a fifth-year option on Trask, which means the 2023 season will likely be his penultimate year with the team unless they sign him to a contract extension.

The starting quarterback gets to lead a talented Buccaneers offense

Both Mayfield and Trask will benefit from playing with a talented Buccaneers offense. They will have the opportunity to work with star players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as Russell Gage, who had a productive season with five touchdowns. The team also boasts a strong offensive line, including center Ryan Jensen and two-time All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs. Brady led this talented squad to a Super Bowl victory in LV, aided by the return of Rob Gronkowski from retirement and the contributions of Leonard Fournette.

While following in the footsteps of Tom Brady is undoubtedly a daunting task, both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask can take confidence in working with a skilled group of athletes. The Buccaneers' talented roster could be the key to their success in a highly competitive NFC South division.

