  • "Bozo" - Cam Newton exposes Gillie Da Kid's unseen twerking video, brutally torches rapper as Jalen Hurts debate continues

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:45 GMT
Cam Newton and Gillie Da Kid (Credits: SK inbuilt library)
The feud between Cam Newton and Gillie Da Kid continues to be the talk of the town on social media. What began as a debate about Eagles star Jalen Hurts being a top-10 quarterback in the league has now turned personal.

The rapper and podcaster celebrated his 49th birthday with the Super Bowl trophy. In a clip that went viral, he was seen going off on Newton on his birthday.

The 2015 NFL MVP responded to Gillie Da Kid. On Thursday's episode of the 4th & 1 show, Cam Newton addressed the birthday video while torching the rapper. He also shared a rare video of Gillie Da Kid twerking in a Ludarcis music video.

"Gillie, you don't have one either bud," Newton said while responding to Gillie Da Kid calling him out for not winning a Super Bowl. " ... You had a little too much to drink because you once again said my name!!
"I told you, I stab, twist, and I must not resist. ... I have some truth to expose. Our good friend Gillie is not only a failing artist, he also doing this ... Gillie, slow down, slow down. Can we remove Jalen from this conversation?
"Gillie, what in the absolute world was that? What is that?! ... Gillie, I respect what you got going on, but what is really got it going on?"
He added:

"If you don't get a ring Gillie, come stand by me, cause that makes two of us, okay bozo? (2:07 mark)
Cam Newton also talked about how this feud has been dragging on for too long. He came up with the idea to start a petition to get Gillie Da Kid a Super Bowl and also trolled him by telling him to stick to podcasting rather than further his music career.

Former NFL star Johnny Manziel called out Gillie Da Kid after his viral birthday video criticising Cam Newton

Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel showcased his support for Cam Newton amid his beef with Gillie Da Kid. After the rapper's birthday video went viral, he issued a stern response on social media.

"Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest f***ing loser on the planet. Talking like you've f***ing done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I'm going to slap the f**k out of you, trust," Manziel wrote.

However, the rapper was unfazed by Johnny Manziel's threat. Instead, he responsed to the former NFL star and told him to stay out of the feud between him and Cam Newton.

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Bhargav
