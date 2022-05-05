Buccaneers star reveals how he go to know about Tom Brady's shocking unretirement

Tom Brady stunned fans, analysts, and countless others in the football world when he unretired. He made the announcement just 40 days after confirming that he would not be playing in the 2022-23 season. The move came after much speculation surrounding a potential ownership bid, a pairing with Sean Payton and a myriad of other rumors.

But it appears that even the man responsible for protecting him didn't know what was happening until he saw it on the big screen. Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football spoke with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs about how he heard the news of Brady's return. Here's what he said:

"We were at Texas Road House and there was a tv behind me. She pointed and said look! And then my phone started going off."

This makes Tristan Wirfs likable for two reasons: First, he loves his mother and second, he has excellent taste in restaurants with amazing rolls.

Super Bowl LV Champions, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How long can Brady continue?

Brady is about to enter his twenty-first NFL season. Which is truly unfathomable. What's more, he continues to perform consistently, landing among the best in the league in many important quarterback categories. The future Hall of Famer was 2nd in MVP voting in 2021. It's always hard to leave the game when you're still on top.

Last season, he threw for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his incrededible career, he has thrown for 84,520 yards, 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions. Tampa Bay finished the year with a 13-4 record before losing in dramatic last second fashion to future Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams. That divisional game finished 30-27.

Whether it's his patented method or an actual deal he made with the devil, it's hard to envision an end to the quarterback's career.

We have reached the point where we will start to see many headlines similar to this:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @BRGridiron Tom Brady has been playing longer than his new teammate Logan Hall has been alive@BRGridiron Tom Brady has been playing longer than his new teammate Logan Hall has been alive 😳 @BRGridiron https://t.co/kmLuY1frsf

Some reports indicate that this could be Tom Brady's last season in Tampa.

When and if he does decide to retire, it will undoubtedly be on his terms. Will he step into ownership? Will he turn to coaching? Or will he simply ride off into the sunset with his perfect children and his supermodel wife?

Whatever he chooses, rest assured that he will likely move in silence, keeping fans, analysts, and even his own teammates on their toes, waiting to see what the greatest of all time might do next.

