"Brandon Aiyuk might be out": NFL fans react as 49ers promote Marquez Valdes-Scantling to active roster

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly made an interesting change to their active roster on Tuesday. Marquez Valdez-Scantling joined the team last month after the Seattle Seahawks cut him following his one-year $5.5 million deal in March. He arrived as a part of the team's practice squad.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have promoted Marquez Valdez-Scantling to the active squad. He joins Jordan Watkins and Skyy Moore as options on the WR depth chart. The team also released Russell Gage Jr. from the active roster and re-signed him to the practice squad.
"The 49ers promoted WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their active roster," Schefter reported.
Fans shared their thoughts on Scantling joining Kyle Shanahan's active squad for the upcoming season.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling began his NFL journey with the Packers in 2018. He spent four seasons with them before playing for the Chiefs, the Bills, the Saints and the Seahawks. In seven seasons, he has played 106 games, recording 3,566 yards and 20 TDs receiving.
Kyle Shanahan has been dealing with several injuries in his WR room this offseason. Brandon Aiyuk is still rehabilitating from the torn ACL and MCL injury he suffered last season in Week 7 against the Chiefs.
They have placed him on the PUP list ahead of the 2025 season. This means that Aiyuk will miss out on the first four games and might return in Week 5 or Week 6.
Kyle Shanahan shares an update on 49ers WR Jauan Jennings' injury
Jennings has been dealing with a calf injury throughout the offseason. This limited his time in training camp. However, the WR returned to this week's practice and is set to potentially return in Week 1.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided.an update on Jauan Jennings' situation.
"He looked good on Monday, getting back into it," Shanahan said as per 49ersWebzone.com. "Having all that time off, we've gotta ease him in and stuff, so we'll see how this week goes. That's why he'll be limited today, but he's healthy enough to play football, and hopefully, that continues."
Shanahan and his team kick things off with a season opener against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:05 pm ET.
