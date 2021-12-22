Brett Favre makes a big statement regarding Aaron Rodgers as Packers QB ties HOF-er for franchise TD record 

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre is one of the all-time greats at his position. When looking at the 101-year history of the Packers, Favre might be the greatest signal caller for the franchise.

However, the 11-time Pro Bowl quarterback is heaping praise upon the current Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

In a recent edition of Favre’s SiriusXM show, SiriusXM Blitz, he talked about how Rodgers is tied with him for the Packers' all-time leader in touchdown passes:

“Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down… Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better.”

Favre took it a step further by talking about Rodgers and his playmaking abilities:

“He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen.”

The current signal caller for the Packers tied Favre in the team’s Week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens on the road with a score of 31-30. Rodgers went 23 of 31 for 268 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught one each and running back Aaron Jones caught a nine-yard touchdown pass.

The three-time All-Pro quarterback tied Favre by throwing his 442nd touchdown pass in his 210th game as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Favre reached the same mark in 45 more games at 255.

On Christmas Day, Rodgers will have a chance to become the Packers' leader in touchdown passes at Lambeau Field versus the Cleveland Browns.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has started just two career games against the Browns in his career. He has a 2-0 record with six touchdowns, zero interceptions and 506 passing yards versus Cleveland.

A look at Favre's and Rodgers' careers in Green Bay

Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers

Brett Favre is the Green Bay Packers' all-time leader in passing yards with 61,655 yards, while Rodgers is second with 54,732 yards. Favre has thrown 286 of his NFL-record 336 interceptions as a Packers player, while Rodgers has thrown just 93 (92 since taking over Favre as the starter in 2008).

Rodgers has a better completion percentage and quarterback rating than the 1995 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Without question, Rodgers will surpass Favre as the leader in touchdown passes for the Green Bay Packers. Both are not just the two best quarterbacks in franchise history but in the history of the NFL.

