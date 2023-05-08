Brittany Mahomes left stunned by Max Verstappen's insane Miami GP comeback win

Brittany Mahomes posted a short but emphatic tweet when Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen overtook teammate Sergio Perez during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

The two-time reigning Formula One World Champion made his move against the Mexican competitor around the starting grid with ten laps to go. Perez tried to fight back, but Verstappen took the lead.

This sequence led Patrick Mahomes’ wife to share her emotions via Twitter.

Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Miami Grand Prix races

Max Verstappen started the race in ninth place after finishing only two of three qualifying rounds due to a spin cut by Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc. But it did not deter the Dutch driver from completing another masterful performance.

He went past LeClerc and Kevin Magnussen in Lap 4 to go up in sixth place. Four laps later, Verstappen went in front of George Russell for fifth spot. He did not waste time overtaking Pierre Gasly in Lap 9, improving to fourth.

Verstappen secured a podium finish when he outmaneuvered Carlos Sainz in Lap 14. He used the DRS to move past two-time world champion Fernando Alonso a lap later. While Verstappen made jumping from ninth to second look easy, he took his time with Perez.

He became the race leader in Lap 21 when Perez went for a pit stop. Verstappen surrendered the lead when he went to the pits in Lap 45. But it didn’t take long before he made his race-winning move against Perez.

Initially, Perez thwarted Verstappen, who tried to attack outside. However, the superior traction on Verstappen’s fresher tires made the difference. The teammates were neck-and-neck as they approached the first turn, but Verstappen won, to the delight of Brittany Mahomes and Formula One fans in attendance.

The victory was Max Verstappen’s third this year after five rounds. He has also won the first two editions of the Miami Grand Prix.

He also extended his lead over Perez in the driver’s championship by 14 points, 119-105. Alonso is at third with 75 points. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (56) and Sainz (44) complete the top five.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing-Honda RBPT has obliterated the competition in the constructor’s championship, with Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes being a distant second.

Round six of the 2023 Formula One World Championship will happen in Italy from May 19 to 21.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes continue their eventful May 2023

Aside from enjoying the 2023 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, the Mahomes also attended the 2023 Met Gala for the first time.

They also went to the 149th Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes posed for a photo with former St. Louis Blues owner Bill Laurie outside Red Bull's racing garage.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with Bill and Nancy Laurie at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Aside from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, NFL players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, and Jalen Ramsey enjoyed the 2023 Miami Grand Prix festivities.

