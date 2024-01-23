Brittany Mahomes throws shade at Bills LT Dion Dawkins’ trash talk directed at husband Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has never been one to shy away from supporting her husband and the team. The Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are quite familiar with each other as they faced off in the regular season last December. Buffalo won 20-17 in Kansas City.

The Chiefs faced the Bills in the NFL Playoffs for a spot in the AFC Championship game. Before the game, Bills Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins had some choice words for Mahomes:

"[Mahomes has] only been here once. So he's never been here. Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full. ... Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck."

In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the 27-24 victory, silencing the Buffalo Bills fans in attendance. Brittany didn't forget Dawkins' words and posted a reminder to her Instagram story:

Brittany Mahomes and her IG story after the Chiefs' win over the Bills

The win marked the second time in three seasons that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs eliminated the Bills from the playoffs. He threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Kansas City and its 'good luck' will take them on the road to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Brittany Mahomes was not the only major supporter at the Chiefs-Bills game

Brittany Mahomes was in attendance at the playoff game, as were some others connected to the Chiefs. Pop superstar Taylor Swift was there wearing a white jacket, supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Staying in the Kelce family, Travis' older brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, was there with his wife Kylie Kelce. It was the first time that Taylor and Kylie were seen together. Last year, Kylie's comments about not seeking the spotlight when talking about the "Lavender Haze" singer were taken out of context.

Jason went viral at the game for multiple reasons. He went shirtless after his brother scored a touchdown during the game. Jason also interacted with two young fans after the game, even helping one see Swift and get her autograph.

Travis and Jason's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, were there with Lyndsay Bell, wife of Chiefs backup tight end Blake Bell.