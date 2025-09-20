Brittany Mahomes twins in black with Patrick Mahomes as couple enjoy date night in Chiefs QB's 1587 Prime restaurant

Patrick Mahomes took time off from his training to enjoy a romantic date with his wife, Brittany. On Friday, the couple visited the Chiefs quarterback's newly inaugurated 1587 Prime restaurant in Kansas City. From their date night, Brittany Mahomes posted a cozy moment with Patrick on her Instagram story.

In the boomerang clip that the Sports Illustrated model shared, the couple can be seen smiling big for a mirror selfie. Moreover, the two can also be seen twinning in black outfits. While Brittany wore a black leather dress, the Chiefs quarterback paired a black printed t-shirt with similar-shaded pants and sneakers.

Brittany Mahomes twins in black with Patrick Mahomes (Image Credit: @brittanylynne/IG)

Brittany celebrated the quarterback's 30th birthday on Wednesday. The influencer shared a handful of pictures from Mahomes' birthday party on her Instagram story, along with a wholesome message for him.

"Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting, and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU."

Patrick Mahomes shared backstory of Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail at 1587 Prime restaurant

One of the most popular items on the menu of Patrick Mahomes' 1587 Prime restaurant is "The Alchemy" cocktail. It's a special drink that has been inspired by Taylor Swift. On Sep. 10, Mahomes made an appearance on "The Drive" radio show, where he reflected back on the story behind this cocktail.

"We obviously really wanted to have an ode to Taylor, and how important she is to not only us, but to this city as well," Mahomes said. "So I think people will be super excited to get it. It has the theatrics and stuff like that, which I think people will love."

Ever since its launch, the steakhouse has been visited by many celebrities, including Sophie Cunningham's podcast co-host, West Wilson, most recently. On Saturday, Wilson dropped his brutally honest review of Mahomes' restaurant during an episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast. Before Wilson, it was Kay Adams who shared her experience trying the famous Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail at the Kansas City restaurant.

