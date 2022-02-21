"I'm not playing" - Broncos legend believes Aaron Rodgers trade still very much a possibility

Could the Denver Broncos still be a destination for quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Will he leave Green Bay or won't he? That has been the question for months, and although it seems that the time has nearly come for the reigning NFL MVP to make a decision, there are still so many opinions on the matter.

The Broncos were expected to make a move last offseason but instead traded for Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers. Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis believes that the organization will indeed make a move for the quarterback this offseason. He was firm on that belief while speaking on Fanduel's More Ways to Win show.

"I do. I'm not playing, I'm serious," Davis said on being asked if he sees Rodgers with the Broncos next season. "I've heard from too many insiders, too many sources. It makes too much sense for us [Broncos] not to get Aaron Rodgers. That's the talk of Denver. I hear the daily talk on radio and that is the most likely scenario for the Broncos. It helps Nathaniel Hackett is the head coach now.''

Whether or not the 'talk of Denver' pans out and Aaron Rodgers is acquired by the Denver Broncos will happen sooner rather than later.

Is Nathaniel Hackett the deciding factor for the Broncos to land Aaron Rodgers?

The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach. Could that have been their way of also increasing their chances of acquiring the quarterback?

As the quarterback's offensive coordinator for three seasons, Hackett was praised for his work and credited by Rodgers himself as being the reason for his success. As the Denver Broncos have been trying since last April, this may have been a last-ditch effort to make it happen this year considering that the No. 12 may decide to finally leave Green Bay.

What is more interesting is that the Packers may be trying to counter that move with their own recent hire. Green Bay were able to convince Tom Clements to 'un-retire' and return as the quarterbacks coach. The team announced the hire just this week.

With both the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers making coaching moves that would entice the reigning NFL MVP, one could say that the competition between the two sides is hot right now.

With the back-to-back NFL MVP still under contract with the Green Bay Packers who at this time are unlikely to release him, a trade would need to be worked out for the move to be made.

