Browns draft rumors: Cleveland sniffing around on 2779-yard, 30-TD star rusher

The Cleveland Browns had an underwhelming 3-14 campaign last season under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Following Deshaun Watson's injury, the franchise was projected to prioritize a quarterback with the second overall pick in the first round. They were projected to land Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with this pick if the Titans drafted Miami's Cam Ward No.1 overall.

Ad

However, the Cleveland Browns decided to take an alternative route to address their quarterback problems. Watson is expected to miss out on significant playing time in 2025 after re-rupturing his Achilles tendon. Thus, Kevin Stefanski and his team decided to sign veteran Joe Flacco on a one-year deal. Apart from him, they also acquired Kenny Pickett to compete for the QB1 job on the team.

This provides Cleveland with a short-term solution to its quarterback dilemma. According to insider Benjamin Allbright, the team is now focusing on prioritizing other positions in the draft. He responded to a tweet on X talking about Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson. Allbright stated that the Browns are showing an interest in acquiring Johnson.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not sure. Heard Cle was sniffing around there though," Allbright wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kaleb Johnson spent three seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Coming out of Hamilton High School, he joined the program in 2022. During this three-season stint, the running back recorded a total of 2,779 yards and 30 TDs rushing on the field.

During the 2024 campaign, Kaleb Johnson helped the Hawkeyes to an 8-5 record. He tallied a total of 1,537 yards and 21 TDs rushing while being honored as a Consensus All-American. Johnson was also named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and is projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick this month.

Ad

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry compares Heisman winner Travis Hunter to MLB star Shohei Ohtani

The Cleveland Browns are projected to potentially acquire Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the draft. During a press conference last Thursday, GM Andrew Berry compared the two-way athlete to MLB star Shohei Ohtani.

According to Berry, Hunter does not necessarily have to play both sides of the ball to be considered the second-best pick in the draft. He then made the cross-sport comparison to highlight how the Colorado star is still a highly sought-after prospect.

Ad

"No, I don't see it that way" Berry said. "I'm going to cross sports now. It's a little like Ohtani, right? Where when he's playing one side, he's an outstanding player. If he's a pitcher, if he is a hitter, he is an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use him both ways."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Experts and analysts are divided between Hunter and Penn State's Abul Carter as the ideal pick for Cleveland at No.2. It will be interesting to see who they go with later on this month in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.