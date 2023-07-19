There was some dilly-dallying, but Bryce Young ultimately ended up as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While sportsbooks wavered on the former Alabama signal-caller in the days leading up to the draft, the Panthers eventually made a decision and stuck by it, bringing Young on board.

Being drafted first overall comes with its own expectations, but Young is seemingly living up to them.

One NFC personnel executive exclusively told Sportskeeda over the weekend that Young might be the most accomplished rookie quarterback to enter the NFL in the past 25 years.

College Football Report @CFBRep



His Heisman Moment in the Iron Bowl

He said:

“Everybody in the league evaluated this young man. We talked to his teammates, we all talked to the guys who played against him and we all watched the tape and saw him play live several times.

"You know what stood out about his game? No matter how big the stage got, this young man kept his poise and elevated his game, his performance and made those around him better. That’s why he was the number one pick in the draft.”

Teammate Miles Sanders was equally effusive in his praise. The running back said of Young:

“I don’t know what Nick Saban is doing over there with those Alabama guys, but (he’s) creating some very sharp guys. I’m looking at him and he’s very sharp with everything. He’s there early, he leaves late.”

Sanders continued:

“When we’re there on the field and I’m talking to (Young), I tell him to just take it slow with the offense. I very well see that during plays and going against the defense.

"His decision-making is smart, he doesn’t force anything and his pocket presence is what really stands out to me. And the height doesn’t matter at all. I like him. We have a bright future ahead of us.”

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Thomas Davis (former Panthers LB) said that Young gives off a “Cam Newton-like” electricity.



Miles Sanders (Panthers RB) said in a recent interview that there are “similarities” between Young and Jalen Hurts.



Bryce Young launching DIMES to Laviska Shenault

Thomas Davis (former Panthers LB) said that Young gives off a "Cam Newton-like" electricity.

Miles Sanders (Panthers RB) said in a recent interview that there are "similarities" between Young and Jalen Hurts.

Bryce Young rookie contract: Why hasn't Panthers QB signed on the dotted line yet?

The Athletic hypothesized about Young's reluctance to sign his rookie contract ahead of training camp.

Per Joseph Person, the holdout is seemingly related the timing of the payout of Young’s signing bonus. For what it's worth, the rookie QB's initial four-year contract is projected at just under $38 million with a $24.6 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

It's worth noting that per the CBA rules, Bryce Young will not be eligible to participate in training camp unless he signs his rookie contract, though no news coming out of the Panthers office suggests he's bound to miss out on training camp.

The Panthers’ first practice is scheduled for July 26.

Considering there hasn't been this much buzz about a Panthers QB since Cam Newton, Carolina fans will be hoping he signs on the dotted line sooner rather than later.

