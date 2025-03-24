Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield gets 100% real about lowest point in his life

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily have created a life in Tampa Bay along with their daughter Kova, whom they welcomed in April 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently revealed that the path to get to the life he has now was hard and that he was truly at the lowest point in his life.

Ad

In an interview with the "Sports Spectrum Podcast" over the weekend, Mayfield revealed that he not only hit the lowest point of his NFL career but also his marriage with Emily. It was then that they leaned into their faith and began to see a turnaround in their lives:

"God taught me a lesson. He had to take my career down to the studs and make me realize that I'm more than a football player. There's much more going on in the game of football, and for me to see that, I had to hit rock bottom. And that wasn’t just football—it was in our marriage. We weren't doing well at all. At that time, we were trying to have kids. It wasn’t going well, and that was when we dove into Pao.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I remember a couple of years ago, we talked about this—there’s that 99% of you that you can put on a facade. As a guy, you put on the mask, but behind closed doors, who are you really? What are you hiding? Are you being vulnerable? Until my career got stripped down, I was hiding a lot. Then, for me to climb back up, I had to dive into the Word and accept the grace."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Baker Mayfield revealed that it was having a new mindset that allowed him to truly see a change in his and Emily's lives.

"That was something that was really, really hard for me, and when I eventually did, I started to see things from a different viewpoint. That was the biggest change in my life, and that was a couple of years ago."

Ad

"I think the best part that I've learned throughout the process is that it's constant work. It's not like you just get baptized and you're saved. You have to continue to work because the enemy is out to get you. I used to think, Okay, once I achieve something, I can just move on. No—this is something that has to be part of the daily routine, and you have to make sure your priorities align with that."

Ad

Ad

Baker Mayfield then concluded by saying that he now knows that he had to go through everything in the past to get to where he is now. He said the failure in his NFL career led to a chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he has solidified himself as a top quarterback in the league while also building a life with his family.

"It's been a journey, but it all happened for a reason. God's timing was perfect. Tampa feels like home for me now, but that’s because of what I built the foundation on—and what my wife and I, Emily, built our foundation on. That foundation is our faith, and it's been such a special ride to let God take us through that."

Ad

Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa meet up with families on boat trip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent time together this weekend with their families. A video of the quarterbacks along with their wives and children circulated on social media.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins quarterbacks can be seen and heard singing and dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA" while on the boat.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily have spent the NFL offseason spending time together as well as with friends and family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.