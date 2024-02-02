Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin took to Instagram on Thursday to mourn the loss of his father, Rod Godwin Sr., who died recently. The receiver shared several photos of him and his father, with the first being the earliest picture of the two on the day Chris was born.

The former Penn State standout then shared a touching tribute in the post's caption. He called his father his hero and recalled some of his favorite memories.

"Rifle, I love you man," Chris Godwin wrote. "My earliest memories are of times I spent with you in the car listening to either sports talk radio or Frank Sinatra, a wild range of content I thought. Growing up, you were my hero. The love you poured into your children is what allowed me to believe I could accomplish my dreams.

"Whatever I was interested in, you nurtured those dreams and fully supported me. I’ll never forget you screaming 'HALF MAN, HALF MONSTER, THE MANSTER!' at all of my games at each level I played at. With the love you gave and the work ethic you displayed, you unknowingly provided me the tools I needed to reach my goals.

"Thank you for everything man. Thank you for being the light you were in this world. Thank you for teaching me how to be a man. Thank you for the joy you brought us all. Thank you for caring so much. Thank you for the laughs we’ve shared, the hugs we’ve had, and the lessons you’ve taught me.

"Thank you for being so proud of me. And most importantly, thank you for being my father. I’m sorry for what you had to endure, for the pain you were in, and how uncomfortable you were. I find some solace in knowing you’re at peace now.

"I get so incredibly saddened when I think about the things I’ll miss about you and although we may not communicate like we’re used to anymore, I know you’ll always be with me. Your earthly vessel is gone, but your spirit will live on forever.

"The grief is painful and there’s a void that won’t be filled, but when you love deeply, you grieve deeply. That’s part of the deal. And how lucky are we to have loved. We miss you and will continue to miss you. I’ve always been and will always be damn proud to be your son. Rest easy Pops 143."

Several of Chris Godwin's current and former teammates expressed their condolences on the post, including Rob Gronkowski, Devin White, Carlton Davis, Cade Otton, KJ Hamler and Trace McSorley, to name a few.

Rod Godwin Sr. supported his son as he fulfilled his dreams on the football field. Rod attended all of his son's football games from when he was a small child to high school and then during his collegiate career at Penn State and then in the NFL. Chris Godwin didn't provide any further details about his father's death.

Where did Chris Godwin grow up?

Chris Godwin was born in Middleton, Delaware, on Feb. 27, 1996, to Rod Sr. and Lisa Godwin. He has two older siblings: Brother Marcus, sister Sharhonda and a younger sister named Rina. Chris attended Middletown High School in Delaware.

While playing high school football, he met his wife, Mariah, whose father was his coach. In his four years of high school, Chris Godwin, whose full name is Rod Christopher Godwin Jr., never had less than 700 yards, and in his senior season, he had over 1,100 receiving yards and was named Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year.

He then committed to play college football at Penn State after being named a four-star prospect and making the Academic Honor Roll. Chris Godwin went on to play three seasons at Penn State. He was then drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.