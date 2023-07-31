Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett and his wife, Jordanna suffered an unimaginable loss in April. Their two-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in the pool at their home in Tampa. Medical personnel rushed her to a local hospital, but she didn't survive.

Barrett spoke to reporters after training camp practice on Monday morning, recounting the wonderful times he and his family had with his young daughter. He noted how much he misses her and that the void in their lives will never be the same.

The 30-year-old linebacker also spoke about the baby daughter that he and his wife are expecting in February. He said that while they are all so excited for the new baby, it's bittersweet because of the loss of Arrayah:

“It’s bittersweet because I know she’s in a better place, but I 100 percent prefer her to be here with us selfishly.”

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Shaquil Barrett and his wife are expecting another baby girl in Feb., but nothing will replace Arrayah. “It’s bittersweet because I know she’s in a better place but I 100 percent prefer her to be here with us selfishly.” pic.twitter.com/sp3gRlqA5y

He and his wife have three older children two boys: Shaquil Jr. and Braylon as well as daughter Aaliyah.

The Buccaneers linebacker was just cleared to return to the practice field this week. He suffered an Achilles injury in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season and had been sidelined ever since.

How much is Shaq Barrett's new Colorado home worth?

Shaq Barrett played college football at Colorado State and began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. So the state still holds a special place in the Buccaneers linebacker's heart, which clearly led to him purchasing a second home at the well-known Colorado Golf Club Community.

The property is said to have five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on over one acre in the community, giving off one-of-a-kind views of the mountains. Estimated at over 8,000 square feet, Barrett purchase the home for $4.7 million.

The community is said to be one for celebrities and professional athletes who are looking for their own private oasis. While located on sprawling estates, the homes still have a private, family feel.

Of course there are also several private golf courses in the gated community as well. A perfect place to rest and relax.

His home is said to still be under construction and he and his family likely won't get to enjoy the Colorado views until next offseason. His family reportedly plans to make it their forever home once he retires from the National Football League.