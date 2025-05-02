C.J. Gardner-Johnson mocks media narratives following Anthony Edwards' viral moment after eliminating Lakers

Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacted to Anthony Edwards' actions after eliminating the LA Lakers in the first-round playoff series with his Minnesota Timberwolves. The young guard confirmed that he's one of the NBA's premier players with a 15-point, 11-rebound and eight-assist performance in Game 5, taking his squad to the next round.
After the game ended, Edwards decided to go on a walk around Los Angeles. Once he was there, he started taunting the Lakers.
"[They said] 'Lakers in five and when were up 3-1, they said, 'Lakers in seven.' Go to hell today," Edwards said in a short video shared on X, before referencing the movie 'Boyz In The Hood.' "Good guys don't die in this movie. Morris Chesnut dies in the movie."
Gardner-Johnson reacted to the clip by saying that if he did what Anthony Edwards did, people would come at him fast.
"Let me do sum like this , 'he’s a problem, or very immature' lol congratulations Ant Man 👏," he quote-tweeted.
During his NFL career, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has starred in multiple back-and-forths with fans, including the ones who used to cheer for him. Back in July 2023, he was flamed by fans over a Twitter battle with New York Jets' Sauce Gardner. In a game against the Washington Commanders in Dec. 2024, Gardner flipped off opposing fans as he was ejected due to a personal foul.
He found himself in trouble again after dissing Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl parade back in February. Chiefs fans also flooded his family business with bad reviews.
Months later, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has found new ways to upset people.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out people for turning on him after the Texans trade
In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick in 2025.
A couple of weeks after the move was completed, on April 7, he broke his silence about the trade. The veteran safety explained that the treatment he received after the trade was the reason behind his silence on social media.
“People showed me their true colors when I got traded. That’s why you ain’t heard or seen from me,“ Gardner-Johnson said in the video posted on Instagram.
He's now with a promising team that has a terrific quarterback in C.J. Stroud. They might have a good chance to celebrate a Super Bowl win in 2026 after a busy offseason.
