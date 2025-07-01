Caleb Williams drops-3 word message as Bears QB feeds tomato to one-horned rhino

Caleb Williams will start his sophomore season with the Chicago Bears in 2025. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to have a good season under Ben Johnson. With training camp set to start on July 25, Williams is enjoying his off-time in the wilderness.
The Bears quarterback shared a moment with his 541,000 followers today. In the video posted to his Instagram story, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft was seen feeding a one-horned rhinoceros named George.
“Yo meet George,” Williams captioned the video with three words.
The short clip shows the rhino reaching its head through a black metal fence to take a tomato from Caleb’s hand.
Former NFL QB advises Caleb Williams ahead of 2025 NFL season
During Monday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck talked about what Williams can do better in his second year in Chicago under Ben Johnson.
"With Caleb Williams, it was such a mess last year," Cowherd said. "Just cut the sacks in half, I don’t care about anything else. Maybe I’m being a little over the top, but when people suggest they want him to go to 30 touchdowns and 4,000 yards, I don’t care. The sacks are everything to me."
“With a young quarterback, I’m not looking for growth. With Caleb Williams, last year was such a mess; just cut the sacks in half. I don’t care about anything else."
Hasselbeck, who boasts 17 years of QB experience in the NFL, seconded Cowherd's viewpoint.
“Sacks hurt your team," Hasselbeck said. "They hurt your offensive line, they hurt morale … Sacks are an absolute killer. Most of the sacks weren’t the offensive line’s fault; they were the young quarterback’s fault… That’s something he really needs to get better at."
Williams had a torrid run in the 2024 season, under three different offensive coordinators. He was sacked 68 times. While some of it was attributed to a lackluster offensive line, Williams was to blame for the majority of it.
Hasselbeck said that this type of stuff happens in a rookie season, and every quarterback has had such experiences while coming up in the league.
