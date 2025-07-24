  • home icon
  Cam Newton brutally roasts Terrell Owens for taking shots at ex-NFL MVP amid Jalen Hurts debate



By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 24, 2025 06:30 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Since being acquired in the 2020 NFL draft, the quarterback has led the team to four successive playoff runs. Hurts was named the Super Bowl LIX MVP after they defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite this success, ex-NFL star Cam Newton left out Hurts from his top 10 quarterbacks list last week. Newton's comments about Hurts did not sit well with retired 6x Pro Bowler Terrell Owens.

After Owen called out Newton on social media, the 2015 NFL MVP responded to him on Wednesday's episode of his '4th & 1' show.

"The next person that I will go to is Terrell Owens," Newton said. "Terrell Owens, I can say so much about you and I will not. Because, at the end of the day, we all know that you don't have the best relationships with your quarterbacks. Me being a quarterback, I'm just going to leave it at that." (TS-4:49)
Newton referred to Owens' strained relationships with quarterbacks during his NFL career. He was infamous for having feuds with stars like Jeff Garcia (49ers) and Donovan McNabb (Eagles).

The retired wide receiver had called out Cam Newton through an Instagram comment, criticizing his take about Jalen Hurts, comparing it to him not jumping on a fumble during the Super Bowl 50 showdown between the Panthers and the Broncos.

"You would be judging him if he had all of that and wasn't playing well. This is a Skip Bayless type of statement with dreads!! Don't be mad at Jalen because he's making great decisions, maybe had you made the decision to jump on that ball?! Just maybe?! Yall will say anything to go viral."
Cam Newton justified his take on Jalen Hurts by talking about the talent he has on the offense, with players like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He also stated that the quarterback does not have to play at his full potential for the team to succeed on the field. These are the reasons why he believes Hurts is not a top-10 quarterback in the NFL

Despite all the criticisms and doubts, Eagles head coach Nick Sirriani has complete faith in Jalen Hurts as their QB1. In April 2023, the quarterback signed a five-year deal with the team worth $255 million.

Jalen Hurts reveals reason for not wearing Super Bowl ring during Day 1 of training camp

Winning the Super Bowl is an exciting experience for any NFL player. However, it looks like Hurts is already aiming for his next objective.

The quarterback did not wear his Super Bowl ring to training camp. When questioned about this on Wednesday, he had a straightforward answer.

"I've moved on to the new year. It's as simple as that."

The quarterback is not resting on his laurels, instead focusing on repeating their Super Bowl triumph this upcoming season. The Eagles kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

