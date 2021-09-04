Cam Newton unlikely to land a job before the start of the season - Reports 

With Cam Newton's surprising release from the New England Patriots, it now looks increasingly likely the former MVP will not sign with any team before the season starts.

When Newton was released from the Carolina Panthers a year ago, it took him months to sign with a new team. The Patriots were the only franchise to show interest in the veteran quarterback.

Newton would now have to learn a completely new playbook with a new team. Moreover, any team that signs the veteran would have to deal with the fact that he's not reliable, and his style of play may not fit in the offensive scheme.

There was some talk the Dallas Cowboys were interested in signing the veteran to back up Dak Prescott. But Mike McCarthy denied the interest. So it's difficult to see how Newton could be signed before the season starts.

From NFL Now: With the #Cowboys declaring they are out on Cam Newton, it appears unlikely he'll sign before the season. pic.twitter.com/2sKN1ZwmW0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2021

Cam Newton won't have a chance to be a starter in 2021

With the regular season only a few days away, Newton won't be the presumed starter for any team, even ones with a murky quarterback situation.

This is not a position like offensive lineman or kickers, where it doesn't take much to learn the system, and you can just go out and perform. Quarterbacks are the most important pieces on a team, and it always takes some time to learn the playbook.

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

His best chance to start for any team was precisely in New England. But they decided to give the franchise's reign to Mac Jones, the rookie selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Newton wasn't an interesting option, not even as a backup. Any bad exhibition by Jones would have seen an avalanche of opinions asking the veteran to start, which would have been detrimental to the rookie's growth.

Cam Newton was not going to get left hanging by Mac Jones 🤣

pic.twitter.com/rdDJanhbyo — PFF (@PFF) August 30, 2021

Why is Cam Newton not an interesting option as a backup for other teams?

There are some interesting reasons why Newton is not a valuable backup option. That holds true even though he has got a lot of experience and has more quality than many backups in the league.

First, schemes. Essentially, you want your backup quarterback to have a lot in common with your starter. That's to ensure you don't have to change your offense in case the number one goes down.

Since his shoulder injury in 2018, Newton still showcases his ability as a runner. But he's not effective as a passer, so no offensive coordinator would want to change their entire offense to accommodate Newton.

There's also his injury history. Since the 2013 season, Newton has only played three full seasons. Even worse, his last three years have been plagued by injuries, even if he managed to play through injuries with the New England Patriots.

A backup quarterback susceptible to injuries doesn't quite scream reliable. Coaches would be scared to put Newton on the field. That's not just because they would have to tailor the offense to his unique skills, but also because he is prone to injuries as well.

Finally, his vaccine status. Because of Newton's status as an unvaccinated quarterback, if a starter tests positive for COVID-19, you would want to have your backup ready to play.

Newton wouldn't be able to, even if he tests negative, because of the close contact rules for unvaccinated players. If a backup QB takes the jab and tests negative, the NFL's COVID-19 protocols allow the player to keep practicing and feature on the field. But Newton, unvaccinated, would have to quarantine as well.

