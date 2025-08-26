"Can I hit?": Joy Taylor exposes wild DMs from celebrities on Instagram as ex-Fox analyst shares true feelings on her dating life

Joy Taylor got social media talking about her candid appearance on Cam Newton’s "Funky Friday" podcast on August 23. Taylor opened up about several topics surrounding her life, like dating life, while also roasting former Fox analyst Jason Whitlock over his controversial remarks.

Ad

“I don’t want to be in a public relationship. So, I would not speak on a relationship if I was in one. I’ve done it before. It’s not a good experience for me,” Taylor explained. (1:57:57)

She revealed some of the wild DMs she receives on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was showing Kenny some DMs… ‘Can I hit?’ is not going to get it done." Taylor said, sharing the absurdity of online attention.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor criticized the trust some people place in strangers through a simple text.

“Why do you trust that I won’t post these? Isn’t that crazy?” she added.

Ad

Also read: 'Does God like him?': Joy Taylor flames Jason Whitlock for derogatory 'big rack' & 'peanut butter skin' comments during Fox sexual harassment lawsuit

Joy Taylor discusses tumultuous times following sexual misconduct lawsuit

Joy Taylor opened up about her tough year following her dismissal from FS1 and being named in a sexual misconduct lawsuit. She spoke freely on Newton’s podcast about the ordeal's personal toll on her.

Ad

"I’m much better now than I was obviously at the beginning of the year," Taylor told Newton. "It’s been a unique experience for me in my life. I’ve been through a lot of sh*t, but this one was different." (32:00)

“It’s been a very, very tough year for me personally,” she continued. “It’s also been a learning year, a shedding year, a year where I learned to protect myself emotionally and pay attention to different energies when they enter my space.”

Ad

Talking about her career, the former FS1 host didn't shy away from celebrating accomplishments.

“My goal was to do a daily opinion show where my voice mattered as much as the men at the table. And I was able to do that at the highest level, at the network level.”

Ad

Taylor said there were dark moments during the drama, but she survived by leaning on trusted friends, attending therapy, and developing a new workout routine.

Also read: "This is how you create mount bustmore" - Jason Whitlock throws shade at Mina Kimes, Joy Taylor, Jemele Hill insinuating them as DEI hires

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension