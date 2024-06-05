Two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland believes that CeeDee Lamb's contract extension should not be the top priority for the Dallas Cowboys as the 3× Pro Bowl WR seeks a new deal.

On Tuesday, McFarland appeared on ESPN's "First Take." He said that the Cowboys will have to choose their pecking order, with all their three premier players, Dak Prescott, Lamb and Micah Parsons, expecting a new contract. [From 1:15]

"No, I don't think it should be the top priority," McFarland said. "The Cowboys can't pay them all top of the market because Dak's going to want $60 million. Micah Parsons is going to want Nick Bosa money which is $35 [million] and CeeDee Lamb is going to want Justin Jefferson money. It's $35 [million]... That's $130 million."

McFarland said that Prescott's contract extension should be the top priority for the Cowboys because he's earned the right to a top-of-the-market deal. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle added that Parsons would be his next priority over Lamb.

"I'm gonna put Micah Parsons above CeeDee Lamb... I don't think they can win without Micah Parsons. I think there's a world that exists where if they have to choose between Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, they can win without Lamb."

Justin Jefferson's mammoth $140,000,000 deal could diminish CeeDee Lamb's contract value

On Monday, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed on a four-year $140,000,000 contract extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that this deal could affect Lamb's contract value.

Schefter said that Lamb waited for Jefferson's deal to reset the market. With that being done now, it doesn't mean the Cowboys WR will get paid equally as the Vikings WR.

"And if you look at their numbers side by side, yes, Ceedee Lamb played more games due to Justin Jefferson's injuries. But the numbers are comparable. Do I think Lamb is as good as Justin Jefferson? No. Do I think he's gonna get that contract? No."

Schefter added:

"I think we'd all agree it would be south of Justin Jefferson. But how much south and that's the question, and that's now left up to Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys to go figure out."

Lamb has proven to be a vital cog in the Cowboys' dominance in recent years. In four years since getting drafted in 2020, he has had 5,145 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in 395 receptions, averaging 13 yards per reception.

All eyes will be on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, who have some major decisions to make in the coming months.