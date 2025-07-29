  • home icon
Charissa Thompson reflects on 'dream' experience vacationing with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:15 GMT
Charissa Thompson reflects on 'dream' experience vacationing with Taylor Swift

After dating for 21 months, Travis Kelce made Taylor Swift Instagram official with a vacation recap on Saturday. The Chiefs tight end posted pictures with Swift, his parents Ed and Donna Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

There was also a photo of Kelce and Swift with Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews. Thompson reflected on her vacation memories in an episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Andrews.

“Everything that (she’d) ever hoped and dreamed that she could’ve been and more," Thompson said on Monday. "When the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to have time with them. But also, in general, to see what (Swift) was all about. She is a dream, and I adore her."
After Thompson, Andrews praised Kelce and Swift's chemistry that she personally saw. She also talked about her experience hanging out with the couple.

“She’s a 20 out of 20," Andrews said. "She is so much fun. We love them, we are happy for them, and we are happy to report back that, yes, the long-awaited meeting did happen and it exceeded expectations because she is as advertised and a whole lot more.”
Dan Orlovsky reviewed Travis Kelce's cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2' with a 6-word message

Travis Kelce received multiple reactions from fans, teammates and critics for his cameo in the movie "Happy Gilmore." Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky reviewied Kelce's acting performance on X on Saturday.

"Kelce is phenomenal in Happy Gilmore 2," Orlovsky tweeted.
Kelce shared an Instagram post on Sunday, expressing his gratitude for having a "surreal" experience acting with Adam Sandler. It also featured some BTS pictures from the movie set.

"Man this life is crazy!!" Kelce wrote. "Still so surreal I got this opportunity. @adamsandler SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving us all Happy Gilmore 2! Everybody go check it out right now!"
Before Kelce shared pictures from the set, Sandler released a statement via Entertainment Tonight, praising the tight end for his friendly nature.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
