Former Lions QB reviews Travis Kelce’s performance in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

Travis Kelce has been capturing a lot of fan attention with his recent cameo in &quot;Happy Gilmore 2,&quot; starring Adam Sandler. Apart from a review from Michael Phelps, Kelce received a reaction to his performance in the movie from retired NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.The former Detroit Lions quarterback shared a tweet via his X account on Saturday, which featured his 6-word review of the Chiefs' tight end's acting in Happy Gilmore 2.&quot;Kelce is phenomenal in Happy Gilmore 2,&quot; Orlovsky wrote.Before his comment on Kelce’s acting, Dan Orlovsky shared his list of top quarterbacks in the league. However, the Lions icon faced massive backlash from fans for choosing to rank Jalen Hurts as the No. 1 quarterback over Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.Entertainment Weekly released an exclusive interview with the Hollywood icon on July 17, in which he crowned his co-actor Travis Kelce as a &quot;great actor.&quot; Talking about his experience working with the tight end, Sandler said:&quot;Travis is honestly, he came in, he hung out with us a couple days. He was just a great, great actor.&quot;Apart from his acting skills, Sandler has also admired Kelce as an individual. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the &quot;Murder Mystery&quot; star talked about the friendly vibes he gets from Kelce.&quot;Travis is such a gentle, nice guy and funny as hell,&quot; Sandler said. &quot;He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”Eric Stonestreet expressed interest in attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's weddingPage Six released an exclusive interview with Modern Family fame actor Eric Stonestreet on July 12. During a segment of the interview, Stonestreet expressed his interest in being a part of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.“Oh my god, I don’t know about that,&quot; Stonestreet said. &quot;I love both of them very much. It would obviously be amazing if that happened, but I wouldn’t want to go if it wasn’t the right thing. I wouldn’t want to force my way in there.&quot;