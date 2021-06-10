Chicago Bears make it official as Justin Fields finally puts pen to paper

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Justin Fields reached a deal on Thursday. Justin Fields' contract is a four-year, $18.8 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $11 million. Like other rookie contracts, Justin Fields' four-year deal is fully guaranteed.

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears' coaching staff have been raving about Justin Fields' performances during OTAs and minicamp. The Bears, however, remain committed to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Chicago is making sure that history doesn't repeat itself with Fields.

When the Chicago Bears traded up during the 2021 NFL Draft to select Justin Fields, they knew it was now or never. Matt Nagy was seemingly aware, when he drafted Fields, that this was his last chance as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Nagy will take his time with Justin Fields and make sure that he's 100% ready before slotting him in as the starter.

Justin Fields will also be aware that he could break a long streak of Ohio State quarterbacks that have failed to light up the NFL. All the pressure isn't on the Chicago Bears in this decision. The easy part is out of the way with Chicago and Fields reaching a deal.

A breakdown of Justin Fields' rookie contract with the Chicago Bears

2021 NFL Draft

Justin Fields agreed to the first contract in his NFL career on Thursday. That contract is worth $18.8 million over four years. Here's how Fields' rookie contract is split:

Contract: 4 years, $18,871,952

4 years, $18,871,952 Yearly salary: $4,717,988

$4,717,988 Signing bonus: $11,085,056

His contract is fully guaranteed, and now that the easy part of his NFL introduction is over, it's time for Justin Fields to continue the work he's putting in. He can now start focusing on breaking the curse of Ohio State quarterbacks in the NFL.

Can Justin Fields break the Ohio State QB curse in the NFL?

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields has the weight of the University of Ohio State on his shoulders heading into his rookie season. The Buckeyes have produced many talented players in the NFL, but the quarterback position has failed on numerous attempts. Fields has the opportunity to rewrite the history of Ohio State quarterbacks in the NFL with the Bears.

Dwayne Haskins is the most recent Ohio State quarterback who failed to impress in the NFL. The difference between Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins is that Fields is a better athlete and has been touted as a more talented quarterback. Fields will also have time to develop in Chicago, and when his time comes, he will have a talented group of receivers and running backs to help him succeed.

