What happened to Willie Gay? Chiefs LB arrested for misdemeanor property damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested for misdemeanor property damage on Wednesday night at around 10:30 PM CT in Overland Park, Kansas. He is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail, according to deputies, where he is scheduled for arraignment at 2:30 PM CT on Thursday.

His booking report states the arrest was for criminal damage of less than $1,000. The Starkville, Mississippi native reportedly damaged a vacuum cleaner, a door frame, and part of a wall. This crime is considered a class B non-person misdemeanor. It is, also, considered a domestic violence offense.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gay's agent Maxx Lepselter said he was at his son's house visiting when he and the mother of his child got into a verbal argument. During the argument, he broke her vacuum, but he never put his hands on her or anyone.

"Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum."

"No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called the cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction, which likely just pays a fine and replaces a vacuum, and property damage of less than $1,000. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved," according to Lepselter.

While the Chiefs haven't issued a statement regarding the arrest, a spokesperson for the team said "the club is aware of the incident."

With Kansas City set to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the divisional round, this is some not-so-good news coming out of KC today.

What Willie Gay Jr.'s status could mean for Kansas City Sunday

Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Kansas City could possibly be without a key starter on defense in Gay. His status is currently unclear for Sunday, as the NFL hasn't issued a statement on it, but it's a situation that will be monitored over the next few days. According to Maxx Lepselter, the case should be resolved today with no further issues.

Chiefs Hive @chiefshive There are 74 Linebackers with 400 defensive snaps this year. Out of those 74, Willie Gay Jr. has allowed the 3rd lowest NFL passer rating in coverage. (74.9) There are 74 Linebackers with 400 defensive snaps this year. Out of those 74, Willie Gay Jr. has allowed the 3rd lowest NFL passer rating in coverage. (74.9)

The Chiefs' 2020 second-round pick has played in 12 games this season and is currently their starting SAM linebacker. He has piled up 48 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 4 pass deflections this season. He is especially a force in the pass-game. Out of 74 linebackers who have had 400 defensive snaps, Gay has allowed the third-lowest passer rating in coverage (74.9). It would be a huge blow if he were to miss Sunday's key game against the Bills.

