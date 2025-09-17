Chris Broussard reveals reason for Jalen Hurts not belonging in Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow level elite QB status

Jalen Hurts has had quite the success with the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, he helped them emerge as the champions of Super Bowl LIX. Despite these achievements, many do not consider him when talking about elite quarterbacks in the NFL.Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have always found their spot in these conversations. So why is Jalen Hurts not viewed as an elite QB? According to analyst Chris Broussard, it is because he does not put up the same number as the Mahomes or Burrow.&quot;The reason he's not viewed like Lamar, Patrick and Joe Burrow is because he doesn't put up the numbers,&quot; Broussard said Tuesday on 'First Things First'. &quot;Ge;s never thrown for 4000 yards. He's never thrown 25 touchdowns in a year. He's never thrown average 250 yards in a game for a season.&quot;&quot;He's never had a passer rating of even 105. He hasn't put up the numbers, and even though he's a dual-threat quarterback and a very good runner, he's not Josh or Lamar as far as running the football. Most of his running touchdowns are the tush push...&quot;Last season, Jalen Hurts played in 15 regular-season games and recorded 2,903 yards and 18 TDs passing while rushing for 14 touchdowns. This year, he's helped the team to a 2-0 record to start off the season.In Week 1, the Eagles secured a 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts completed 19 of the 23 passes he attempted for 152 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.On Sunday, they defeated the Chiefs 17-20 at Arrowhead Stadium. In that game, the quarterback completed 15 of the 22 passes he attempted for 101 yards, along with one rushing touchdown.Jalen Hurts shares his thoughts after Week 2 victory against the ChiefsThe Eagles have won both games of the season so far without any touchdowns. Furthermore, Hurts has had less than 200 passing yards in both games.After their Week 2 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, the quarterback came forward to address this situation. Jalen Hurts said that the only thing that matters in the end is winning.&quot;The game isn't necessarily won off fireworks,&quot; Hurts said as per NBC Sports. &quot;It's won off scoring more points than the other team. ... It's just about staying diligent, staying together and finding a way to win.&quot;&quot;We can go back to film and assess these things, but when you have a level of mental toughness to yourself and you are able to stay focused, remain disciplined and play fundamental football, you find ways to win.&quot;The Eagles next take on the Rams on Sept. 21 at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.