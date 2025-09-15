Kobe Bryant’s sister highlights Jalen Hurts’ brutal mockery of Chiefs’ $31,750,000 star as Eagles claim another scalp

Sunday night featured a rematch of Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Eagles repeating history, edging out the Chiefs 20-17. During the game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a sharp response to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ end-game comment.After the Eagles kneeled to seal the victory at Arrowhead, Jones told Hurts, “You don’t even have 100 yards.” Hurts shot back: “We won the f**king game, shut your a** up.”Sharia Washington, sister of the late NBA legend and Eagles fan Kobe Bryant, shared the exchange on her Instagram Stories. Washington, a former WNBA player, is an assistant coach for the LA Sparks.Sharia Washington's IG storyThe dig of Jones, who has an average annual salary of $31,750,000 with the Chiefs, wasn’t quite on point, as Hurts ended the game with 101 passing yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.The win improved the Eagles to 2-0 while dropping the Chiefs to 0-2. It also marked Philadelphia’s third consecutive victory over the franchise they lost to in Super Bowl 57 in 2023.Kobe Bryant explains ‘Mamba Mentality’ to the Philadelphia EaglesA Philadelphia native, Kobe Bryant was a devoted Eagles fan, regularly following their games and often attending in person, sporting Eagles merchandise.When the team won the Super Bowl in 2018, Bryant shared his “Mamba Mentality” with the squad, as recounted by then-Eagles safety Rodney McLeod.&quot;He said literally every time he stepped on that court, he wanted to be the best,” McLeod said (per NBC Sports Philadelphia) He wanted to go out there and kill the guy lining up across from them and make him feel like he didn't deserve to be on the court. Like literally, those were his words.&quot;He wanted to make them feel like they shouldn't be a basketball player, they should be an accountant. That's what he said. And you see it when you watch him play. When you have that mindset, it's hard to beat a guy like that.&quot;After the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, Bryant celebrated the victory on X, posting:&quot;YES!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot;READ: 5 NBA players who have been longtime Philadelphia Eagles fans ft. Kobe BryantBryant’s love for the Eagles is immortalized in a statue outside Crypto.com Arena, home of the LA Lakers, which depicts him alongside his daughter Gigi wearing his Eagles cap.