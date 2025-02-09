5 NBA players who have been longtime Philadelphia Eagles fans ft. Kobe Bryant

The Philadelphia Eagles are making their second trip to the Super Bowl in three years this weekend and they are out to exact payback on the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs for the defeat they were dealt at the football spectacle two years ago.

As they go about it, the Eagles can count on a number of NBA players, who are not shy in expressing their affinity for the team. Be they natives of the City of Brother Love or adopted sons, they have their NBA player-fans cheering "Go Birds!"

Below are NBA players who have been longtime Eagles fans.

5 NBA players who are known Philadelphia Eagles fans ft. Kobe Bryant

#1. Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers)

A native of Philadelphia, the late NBA great Kobe Bryant was a wholehearted Philadelphia Eagles fan. While he was still alive, he regularly followed the team's game and occasionally in attendance to catch them play live, even wearing the Eagles' merchandise.

When the team won its lone Super Bowl title so far in 2018, Bryant, then already retired from the NBA, gave the team a talk, highlighting how "special'" it was collectively and that it had it to win it all.

Following the Eagles' conquest of the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, Bryant was among those who celebrated the breakthrough victory, taking to Twitter (now X) and writing:

YES!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kobe Bryant's support of the Eagles is immortalized in a statute outside of the Crypto.com Arena home of the LA Lakers, which features him, with daughter Gigi, who also died in the 2020 helicopter crash with his dad, wearing his Eagles cap.

#2. Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)

While now playing for Philadelphia 76ers rivals New York Knicks, it has not stopped Karl-Anthony Towns from supporting the Eagles. In fact, he was criticized earlier this season when he wore an Eagles sweater in one of their games while on the bench. He later changed to a Knicks sweater.

Towns grew up in New Jersey and has supported the Eagles throughout his life. Among the players he admired growing up were Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook.

Like Bryant, Towns was thrilled after witnessing his team win it all against the Patriots in 2017.

#3. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Currently the resident basketball superstar in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid of the Sixers has also embraced the Birds. In fact, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, he showed up randomly on a FOX 29 broadcast as he celebrated in the streets with the fans.

He is also occasional present during Eagles games, joined by teammates and family, and is close to some of the football team's players.

#4. Jalen Brunson

Now playing for the Knicks like Towns, Jalen Brunson is also an Eagles fans which started when he was growing up in New Brunswick, New Jersey. It was further enhanced when he played collegiate ball in Philly at Villanova, which he helped to two national titles.

Brunson regularly follows his favorite NFL team's games and was at the Eagles' camp in the offseason.

#5. Kyle Lowry (Philadelphia 76ers)

Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry bleeds the city sports colors and is a die-hard Eagles fan. Starred at Villanova and now playing for the Sixers, he always has the Birds' back.

He never failed to document the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl this season on his social media accounts, from the regular season to the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders that earned them a date with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX this Sunday.

