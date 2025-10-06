Christian McCaffrey drops heartfelt reaction to wife Olivia Culpo celebrating 49ers win vs. Rams with "family & fiancés"[PHOTOS]

Christian McCaffrey helped the San Francisco 49ers come out on top against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Kyle Shanahan's men won 26-23 against a strong team led by Matthew Stafford. After the game, the running back's wife, Olivia Culpo, took to Instagram to share sweet family and game-day moments with her 5.5 million followers.

“Family, football, and fiancés. Add in a win and all my favorite people in one place.. this one felt special 🥹🥹,” Culpo wrote in her caption.

McCaffrey chimed in the comments section with a 5-word message:

“My people❤️. I love you.”

It wasn’t just his wife cheering him on. McCaffrey's 2.5-month-old daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, was also in the stands and cheered for her daddy. In one of the pictures from the carousel post, the couple celebrated the moment after the game with Colette in their arms. Have a look:

Christin McCaffrey drops heartfelt reaction to wife Olivia Culpo celebrating 49ers win vs. Rams with family & fiancés [PHOTOS] [IG/@olviaculpo]

Last Wednesday, Olivia Culpo’s older sister announced her engagement to boyfriend Zac with a joint Instagram post from their Paris proposal, which is why Culpo playfully added the word “fiancés” in her own game-day caption.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo opens up about motherhood journey

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcomed their first child in July of this year. The former Miss Universe recently shared a heartfelt insight into what she’s learned so far in an interview with People last month.

"And you can read every book and listen to every piece of advice and take it all in, but you really do have to figure out what's going to work for you and your baby. No baby is alike," Culpo said.

Apart from being the wife of an NFL star, Culpo has a strong social media presence. She has worked with brands like L'Oréal and Uberliss. McCaffrey's wife has also appeared in films like 'I Feel Pretty.' She is currently one of the hosts of Netflix’s 'Next Gen Chef.'

