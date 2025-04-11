Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo gushes over baby kicks as 49ers RB's unborn son throws ‘one two punch’

Olivia Culpo, wife of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, has been enjoying and documenting her pregnancy journey on social media. The 2012 Miss Universe recently shared an adorable moment of her pregnancy on Instagram.

Ad

On Thursday, Culpo shared a clip on her Instagram story showing her dog Oliver Sprinkles “waiting” for baby kicks beside her baby bump. Gushing over the sweet moment, she added an adorable caption:

“Waiting for the one-two punch.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo gushes over baby kicks (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Following that, the former Miss USA shared another IG story featuring a throwback picture of Oliver, lying on her stomach. Sharing how her pet dog has been with her even in the “sickest times,” Culpo wrote:

Ad

Trending

“He’s been laying on my stomach since the very beginning of my pregnancy. In my sickest times, he refused to leave my side. Three months of bed rest*pelvic rest. He knew I needed him.”

During her maternity leave, Olivia Culpo has been exploring new hobbies, including baking. She recently showcased her latest cake creation on Instagram, shortly after sharing a photo of herself showing her baby bump while wearing a beautiful white dress.

Ad

Olivia Culpo opened up about her ‘open-minded’ approach to parenting

With the due date almost around the corner, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have started to prepare for their upcoming parental responsibilities. During an interview with PEOPLE last month, Culpo revealed how she has decided to be “open-minded” about her approach to parenting. Sharing details about her opinion, Culpo said:

"I would say anything that you think you're going to do going into parenthood could change. Overall, staying open-minded is the way that I'm approaching this. I feel like you can't get ahead of yourself because you just never know."

Culpo further explained how she felt the approach to parenting often gets determined “based on the child.” Even though she hasn’t fixed any approach in her mind, she has been excited to explore the upcoming parenting journey. Recently, she shifted focus from pregnancy to her marriage, celebrating a significant milestone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.