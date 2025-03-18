Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo gushes as Dolce & Gabbana spoils their unborn baby with luxury gifts

Even though there's still some time before Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo become parents, the couple is already receiving gifts for their child. Culpo recently revealed that Dolce & Gabbana sent a special outfit for their baby.

On Monday, Culpo updated her Instagram story with a picture of the outfit from the luxury brand. It was comprised of a white T-shirt and a pair of pants, with an adorable cap and an adjustable neck closure. She thanked Dolce & Gabbana for the gesture.

"Omg baby's first dolce. Thank you my @dolcegabbana family," Culpo wrote.

Olivia Culpo gushes as Dolce & Gabbana spoils their unborn baby with luxury gifts (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)

Apart from sharing updates of her first pregnancy, Culpo has often been posting adorable moments of her pet dog Oliver Sprinkles. Before sharing a picture of the Dolce & Gabbana outfit, Culpo posted a wholesome clip of her dog, resting his face on her baby bump.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo admits spoiling pet dog more than first baby

Olivia Culpo and her husband Christian McCaffrey share a pet dog, Oliver Sprinkles, which the couple has often posted on their social media accounts. On Sunday, Culpo shared an adorable moment with Oliver, where she can be seen feeding him chicken.

Along with the video, Culpo attached a hilarious message as she joked about her plans to spoil Oliver more than her first child.

"I will not spoil my child as much as I spoil @oliversprinkles," Culpo wrote.

Culpo has been enjoying her last days before becoming a parent as much as she can with her husband. On Wednesday, the couple decided to take a trip to Tennessee together with their pet dog Oliver. Culpo later shared a glimpse into her romantic drive with the 49ers star via her Instagram.

Apart from posting pictures from her romantic getaway, she also posted a hilarious Instagram story where she joked about outgrowing her jeans due to her growing baby bump.

