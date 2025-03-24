San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey spent some good years of his childhood growing up in the Denver Metro area. On Sunday, McCaffrey experienced nostalgia from his childhood and didn't miss out on sharing it with her fans on social media.

McCaffrey shared a reel on his Instagram story, which contained a clip featuring multiple pictures and videos of how the Denver Metro area looked in the early 2002s and late 1990s. In the caption, McCaffrey expressed his reaction to the nostalgic IG post and wrote:

"3O3."

Christian McCaffrey sends 1-word reaction to nostalgic memories of growing up in Denver (Image Source: McCaffrey/IG)

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo opened up about scary health complications during early pregnancy weeks

Last week, Olivia Culpo posted a TikTok in which she opened up about the health complexities she faced during the initial weeks of her pregnancy. Culpo revealed being on "bed rest" for multiple weeks straight before getting to deal with pneumonia and so much more.

“I have been on bed rest since week two, and before that, I also had pneumonia, so then I was sick also for two weeks," Culpo said. "All in all, I’ve truly been on bed rest for like four weeks. I was bleeding everywhere. Like two weeks of just not being able to move and then all of a sudden just like purging. It was like a lot. It was heavy."

After battling bad health, Olivia Culpo was relieved when she heard her baby's heartbeat during a visit to her doctor. She said:

“It was really exciting to see that there was still a heartbeat. But he said, ‘You can’t go anywhere. You can’t travel. Like truly staying in bed.’”

When Culpo announced her first pregnancy, she received well-wishes from several celebrities from Hollywood and the NFL. The list also included famous model Gigi Hadid, who shared a wholesome reaction to Culpo's pregnancy announcement.

