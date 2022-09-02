"Who could do what Serena Williams is doing. Tom Brady? He never had a ­C-section" - CNN anchor uses bizarre metric to rank tennis GOAT over Buccaneers star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at the peak of his powers at the ripe old age of 45. Having been at the top of his game for so long, people naturally start to try and rank the greatest athletes of all-time.

There's Brady, Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal -- just to name a few who played or did play until they were "old" in sporting terms. But CNN anchor Kasie Hunt has brought tennis superstar Serena Williams into the fold.

Williams is currently playing in the US Open and defeated Anett Kontaveit to advance to the second round. What makes it a good achievement is that Williams is 40-years-old and is still playing at a high level. Hunt then posted, via her Twitter page, that no one is doing what Williams is, even the Buccaneers quarterback.

Hunt wrote:

Name any other athlete in history, please, who could do what Serena Williams is doing. Tom Brady? He never had a ­C-section."

Hunt's tweet was in response to Williams, who wrote that she didn't want to have to choose between tennis and family. She added that, if she had the opportunity that Brady had, as in to have a wife at home doing physical labor, she could have been more like him. It is an interesting thought.

Brady still going strong as a 45-year-old

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

For most of us mere mortals, the thought of playing any kind of sport at 45 is simply not realistic. Your body is getting worn out, and you don't neccessariliy have as much energy and drive to do things. This is normal for most of the population.

Try being in a professional environment and not only holding your own, but thriving and still being one of the best in your position year in and year out. For the former Patriots star, that is exactly what is happening.

The fact that he is still a star and playing football at such a high level given his age is nothing short of remarkable. Now, that is not dimishing anything that Serena Williams is doing because she is in the same boat. She is still at the top of her game at age 40.

When it comes to the Tampa Bay quarterback, his numbers haven't declined at all. In fact, they've done the opposite. He totaled his highest-ever passing yards total last year (5,316), even though there was an extra game, and he threw his second-highest number of touchdowns last year, too (43).

Whatever he is doing off the field with his TB12 method is incredible, and like Williams, he shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

