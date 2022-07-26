Colin Cowherd claims source says 49ers see big red flag with Trey Lance

Trey Lance is on his way in and Jimmy Garoppolo is on his way out. Some are happy about the long-fated change while others are nervous. According to one talk show host, the 49ers are nervous about the change. Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd claims a source has told him that the 49ers have concerns with the young quarterback's accuracy.

Of course, arguably the biggest job of the quarterback is delivering an accurate ball. If the 49ers are having doubts in this area of the quarterback's game, the implications could be staggering. Here's how the show host put it:

"Another source confirmed it to me last week, as I said on the air, that they like Trey Lance, but they are having accuracy concerns that on a day-to-day basis, they just don't know what they're gonna get what trade now they're going to give him the job. They gave up three number one picks, first round picks."

He went on to say Garoppolo delivers the ball in Shanahan's offense:

"They're going to play him but there are concerns in the building about his consistency of accuracy. And that's borne out based on what we saw last year. The Niners like him but there are concerns in Kyle Shanahan's offense. That is why Garoppolo is so respected. Jimmy's got a lower ceiling, whatever that means, but Jimmy delivers the ball."

Trey Lance's career

Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers

With so little tape and statistics available, his college career is still relevant. According to Pro Football Reference, the quarterback going to an FCS college is seen as a red flag. That said, he went to North Dakota State, which is the same college that generated Carson Wentz. The quarterback played three years with the college.

However, Lance only played one full season in college. In 2019, he played 16 games, throwing for 2786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Outside of 2019, he has played in three total games. In early 2021, the quarterback was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers third overall in the NFL Draft.

He started just two games for the team in his rookie season. Lance went 1-1, throwing for five touchdowns and two interceptions. That said, he got snaps throughout the year as a gadget quarterback. At this point, the quarterback is a riddle.

