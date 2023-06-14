After Stefon Diggs missed Buffalo Bills' mandatory training camp on Tuesday, many doubted whether his relationship with Josh Allen has taken irreparable damage. Diggs was seen yelling at Allen during the AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and since then the situation has been uneasy.

Although Diggs returned to the minicamp on Wednesday, Colin Cowherd believes that all the problems being faced by the Bills are due to the head coach Sean McDermott. Here's what he said on Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"Sean McDermott is the issue.” Cowherd while talking about fixing O-lines said, “Sean Payton, offensive coach fixed it in three months. Sean McDermott can't fix it in five years. What did he do this offseason? Went and signed another defensive lineman and gave Ed Oliver a very expensive extension."

"I watched Sean McDermott get outcoached by Mike McDaniel of Miami three times last year. One time he beat him, another time Tua lost to a walk-off field goal and Skylar Thompson in Buffalo’s cold chilly weather took Josh Allen to the wire, that's embarrassing."

"Sean McDermott, last chance he has, he is the issue. Watched them get out-coached by Mike McDaniel, three times, you can't lose to Miami if you have Josh Allen, can’t, not against Skylar Thompson."

Cowherd also stated how Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have benefitted from the presence of an offensive-minded head coach, and Josh Allen has suffered due to having a defensive-minded head coach.

It's true that McDermott hasn't been able to do his job well, and after Brian Daboll left the Buffalo Bills, Allen has regressed. Moreover, McDermott's defense has also been torched on multiple occasions by Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in playoffs, which is why he is on the hot seat next season.

— "Sean McDermott, last chance. He's the issue. I watched him get out coached by Mike McDaniel 3 times." @ColinCowherd on Stefon Diggs' absence from minicamp "Sean McDermott, last chance. He's the issue. I watched him get out coached by Mike McDaniel 3 times." — @ColinCowherd on Stefon Diggs' absence from minicamp https://t.co/wz76ZVeupl

Josh Allen needs to lead the Bills from the front

Josh Allen: New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was on pace to win the first MVP award of his career last season but an elbow injury derailed his campaign. He played through it but never looked the same and committed multiple turnovers in the second half of the season.

Stefon Diggs was clearly upset with him after the loss to the Bengals, but the quarterback needs to mend his relationship with his best receiver. Allen is the face of the Bills franchise and, without a question, one of the league's top quarterbacks.

As a result, he must lead them from the front to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl. Last season, he had a passer rating of 96.6 with 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 16 games.

