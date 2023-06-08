Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are heading for a breakup. With the two reportedly on a trajectory to split in the future, fans are wondering what's going to happen next.

Colin Cowherd, a veteran in the sports talk space, gave his two cents on “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” via the New York Post. Here's how he put it:

“Well, tandems, and often the more popular they are, all have an expiration date. In New York — Mike and the Mad Dog. The bigger you are, the more highly compensated you are. They can be territorial. Now, I don’t know the Shannon-Skip dynamic other than what I’ve read. They were right next to me. [They] got along."

He continued, claiming that this is far from the end of Shannon Sharpe:

“I think they have an expiration date. But, there’s not a lot of Shannon’s in the opinion space. There’s a lot of people doing it. There’s not a lot of people doing it at a high level. And Shannon’s theatrical and he’s funny and he’s handsome and he’s on his feet and he’s got strident strong opinions and he cuts through. So, I think he’s gonna flourish wherever he goes."

Skip Bayless left alone as ties sever with Shannon Sharpe

Undisputed host at Super Bowl XLV - Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 2011 Class Enshrinees

Long-time Bayless viewers might have discovered him on First Take, when he sat across from Stephen A. Smith and debated sports for several hours per day. From 2007, when the show saw its first true episode, until 2016, Bayless debated about the Dallas Cowboys and all things football as well as basketball.

However, in 2016, Smith and Bayless went their separate ways. Smith held onto his role on First Take and Bayless went to FOX Sports to host a similarly styled show called Undisputed. The content of the show was eerily similar to First Take, although Smith was swapped out for Shannon Sharpe.

Now, Bayless appears to be the one holding on as Sharpe is on his way out. It is unclear where the show will go from here. Will Undisputed pivot quickly to another mainstay or will the show run through an era of guest co-hosts for a time?

Shows seem to lean more towards getting a variety of faces on the program first, but one can only wait and see. Sharpe is set to leave after the NBA Finals, according to the New York Post via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

