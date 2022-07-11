"Winning matters, but it's not everything" - Colin Cowherd draws parallels between Tom Brady and Michael Jordan's twilight years in NBA

Many have compared Tom Brady to Michael Jordan in recent years. However, Michael Jordan isn't playing basketball anymore. With Tom Brady well beyond the conventional retirement age, many are looking for similarities between him and the twilight years of Jordan's career.

One NFL analyst believes he's found key similarities between the two. Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd asserted that near the end, Jordan didn't care about winning. In the analyst's eyes, Tom Brady is following in his footsteps. Here's how Cowherd put it:

"I see this all the time, Michael Jordan with the Wizards, we forget, he wasn't emotionally into it. He didn't care. He didn't care about being coachable. He didn't care about getting along with teammates. I don't even think he cared about winning. He wanted to be an owner."

He went on to suggest that Brady isn't as fiery as he's been in the past:

"I saw it with Tom Brady last year. Remember last year at the end of the season? I said this on the air at some point. Brady's not barking on the sidelines."

He continued, saying the quarterback had accomplished everything he wanted after winning the Super Bowl in February 2021:

"When he first got to Tampa, he was, but last year at the end of the year, like post-Thanksgiving, Tampa wasn't playing great and Tom wasn't really into it because what's the consequence? He won a Super Bowl in Tampa. he won the divorce. He's got his money."

Matt Lisle @CoachLisle



“I was a backup quarterback on a 0-8 freshman high school team, and I didn’t play. We didn’t even win a game and I couldn’t even play”



Tom Brady on believing in yourself“I was a backup quarterback on a 0-8 freshman high school team, and I didn’t play. We didn’t even win a game and I couldn’t even play” Tom Brady on believing in yourself💬 “I was a backup quarterback on a 0-8 freshman high school team, and I didn’t play. We didn’t even win a game and I couldn’t even play” ❤️ https://t.co/qpCfETddIO

Lastly, he claimed that while he still wants to win, his scope has grown beyond that simple goal:

"And we later discovered that Tom was moving into ownership with the Miami Dolphins until that blew up because of the lawsuit… Listen to people, they'll tell you what they're thinking. LeBron is telling you 'my priorities have changed, like winning matters, but it's not everything.' I think the same with Tom Brady."

Tom Brady's whirlwind 2020s

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

Since leaving the Patriots after the 2019 season, Tom Brady has seen non-stop change. In his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won the Super Bowl. In doing so he became one of only two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. The first quarterback to do so was Peyton Manning.

With the New England Patriots, Brady only had one season in which he threw for 40 or more touchdowns. In his first two years with the Buccaneers, he threw at least 40 touchdown passes in both campaigns. However, he failed to win the Super Bowl in his second year with the team. Days after jogging off the field, the quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL.

During the ensuing six weeks, it was rumored that he was in line to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, Brian Flores' lawsuit made the him think twice. He then returned to the Buccaneers for another season. Since then, he's signed a ten-year $375 million deal with FOX following his retirement from the NFL.

It will be interesting to see if he can win an incredible eighth Super Bowl in the 2022 season.

