Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the National Football League since 2016. However, he still holds records in the league that have yet to be surpassed by current active NFL players.

Kaepernick's longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, took to Instagram on Monday to share a post she thought was intriguing. It was a list of the top four quarterbacks with the highest QBR heading into the Super Bowl since 2006. Colin Kaepernick still tops the list from his lone Super Bowl appearance in 2012 with a 91.2 rating.

"The only time I'll post anything football related. To remind you @Kaepernickis still blackballed. Still holds records. I know the revisionist historians like to erase his accomplishments but you can't."

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab spoke out about the former NFL quarterback still being blackballed.

Patrick Mahomes, who just led his Kansas City Chiefs to another AFC title, currently has a 90.2 QBR. Diab captioned the post by saying that this stat alone shows that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is being 'blackballed.' This insinuates that his absence from the league doesn't have anything to do with his talent and, more so, his stance on social justice issues.

The QBR was designed by ESPN In 2006 to rate quarterbacks on their overall impact on the game. Ratings are based on wins, passing, rushing, penalties and turnovers.

Could Colin Kaepernick join Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers?

A few months after Jim Harbaugh was hired by the San Francisco 49ers, they drafted quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The two made an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens, losing to Harbaugh's older brother and the Ravens.

Harbaugh left to become the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines in 2014, and Kaepernick had two tumultuous seasons afterward with the San Francisco 49ers. He was released following the 2016 NFL season.

The coach and quarterback have remained close since, even allowing Kaepernick to work out at Michigan in 2022. This led to speculation that Harbaugh could bring Kaepernick with him to Los Angeles after being hired by the Chargers.

Could Kaepernick re-enter the NFL after a seven-year absence? At 36 years old, it may be difficult to get back into the groove of playing every day. However, Harbaugh could very well decide to hire his former quarterback in a coaching role.