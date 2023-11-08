Jerry Jones was hammered by fans after the Cowboys went with Martavis Bryant as their new wide receiver signing. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player has been out of the league for five years after falling afoul of substance abuse policy and violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

He failed to get a game with either the Toronto Argonauts or the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League. Bryant has bounced around Indoor Football and Fan Controlled Football before getting a chance with the Vegas Vipers in the XFL.

Based on the performances there, it seems that Jerry Jones was minded to give Martavis Bryant a workout. Now that they have signed him, it did not go down well with Dallas fans.

Fans were nearly unanimous in their disdain for the signing. Some compared it to the Boston Celtics signing Shaquille O'neal after he was over his prime. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions.

One tweeted:

"This is worse than celtics shaq"

Here are some of the best posts.

Cowboys had taken a similar gamble on T.Y. Hilton last year

Wishing to create depth on their wide receiver corps is not a poor move by the Dallas Cowboys. They have playoff and Super Bowl aspirations, and that's what a franchise in their position would do, but the personnel raises a lot of questions.

Last season, the Cowboys took a punt on T.Y. Hilton. They could have had someone like Odell Beckham Jr. available but instead went with one who had been out of the league at that point and not because of an injury. During the postseason, when they needed extra firepower in their defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, the gamble did not work.

Now, Jerry Jones has taken the same route. They had the chance to sign DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the offseason but did not go for it. The likes of Jerry Jeudy were also seemingly available, but Jerry Jones did not go down that route. They also have not gone for a new cornerback to cover for Trevon Diggs' injury. Instead, they have gone for Martavis Bryant.

One cannot assume what the Cowboys owner is thinking. Perhaps this signing could prove to be a masterstroke, but recent history shows that there's a good chance that it might not pan out too well for Dallas. From that viewpoint, it's underwhelming, and one can understand fans' frustrations.