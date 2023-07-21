A Redditor shared the graphic of the top ten cornerbacks in Madden 24 based on their overall rankings. However, he pointed out that Stephon Gilmore received a higher mark than Trevon Diggs.

Diggs isn’t even in the top ten. Denzel Ward completes the list with an 88 rating. Meanwhile, Diggs is tied for 11th place with an 87 overall rating, the same with A.J. Terrell Jr., Charvarius Ward, and Kendall Fuller.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The ratings led another Redditor to comment:

“Madden goes based off of the name, then skills.”

Another one said:

“I just love that Gilmore is above Diggs when Gilmore will clearly be CB2 on the team lmfao. God, we have a great defense.”

Here are other reactions regarding the Madden 24 ratings of Diggs and Gilmore.

The Indianapolis Colts traded Stephon Gilmore earlier in the offseason in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The AFC South squad used the selection (176th overall) to select former Northwestern running back Evan Hull.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys absorbed what was left of Gilmore’s two-year, $20 million contract signed in April 2022.

In his 11th season, the 2019 NFL Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year proved that he still has some game. The former South Carolina standout finished the 2022 season with 66 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions in 16 games.

His addition will bolster Dallas’ secondary, which already has Diggs, Jayron Kearse, and Donovan Wilson. Gilmore can also impart much wisdom on Diggs, who has become one of the league’s best defensive backs.

Stefon Diggs’ brother led the league in interceptions during the 2021 season with 11. Last year, he still had 59 tackles, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Last season, Gilmore made more tackles, while Diggs had more deflections and picks. The Cowboys will benefit from these two shutdown defenders regardless of who performs better.

They will need both when facing high-caliber passing teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills.

Comparing the Madden 24 ratings of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore’s overall rating (91) is four points higher than Trevon Diggs’s (87). However, Madden 24 raters gave Diggs a higher mark in speed (93-90) and strength (69-68).

Diggs also has a higher grade than Gilmore in catching, carrying, run blocking, tackling, jumping, kick return, stamina, toughness, trucking, BC Vision, and stiff arm.

The defensive back from Alabama gets higher numbers in spin moves, block shedding, pursuit, zone coverage, spectacular catch, catch in traffic, and short route running. Trevon Diggs also edged Gilmore in medium route running, deep route running, and release.

Conversely, Stephon Gilmore has superior marks than Trevon Diggs in acceleration, agility, awareness, throw power, kick power, kick accuracy, break tackle, and injury.

Gilmore is also better in change of direction, juke moves, impact blocking, break sack, throw under pressure, power moves, finesse moves, and play recognition.

The veteran also edged Diggs in man coverage, hit power, press rating, short throw accuracy, medium throw accuracy, and deep throw accuracy.

Stephon Gilmore’s Madden 24 ratings in play action and throw on the run are better than Stephon Diggs’ numbers.

In summary, Gilmore is better in 24 categories, while Trevon Diggs has higher ratings in 23. That discrepancy points out that their talent level isn’t too far off.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence