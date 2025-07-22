Cowboys insider weighs in on Micah Parsons' approach to contract dispute after $45,000,000 projected offer

Micah Parsons hasn't yet reached a conclusion in contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. With each passing day, the team could end up in a situation similar to last year when they had to pay lucrative deals to quarterback Dak Presceott and WR CeeDee Lamb.After T.J. Watt's record-breaking deal, which pays him $41 million annually, experts and analysts project Micah Parsons to land in the $45 million range. On Monday, Cowboys insider RJ Ochoa, on the Up &amp; Adams Show, shared his thoughts on the four-time Pro Bowler's approach in his contract stalemate with the Cowboys.&quot;Micah has done things differently, relative to other superstars in the NFL, certainly relative to other pass rusher,&quot; Ochoa siad. &quot;We saw T.J. Watt, and, Trey Hendrickson over the offseason be a little bit different in their appraoch to things.&quot;I think that it would be illogical for Micah to practice fully. I think we can all underestand and we can all be adult enough to square that logically in our minds. Uh, but he has pledged to be there-new head coach, new defensive coordinator. ... And so he's doing the right things, while also making sure to take the appropriate care of himself, and that makes sense.&quot;Despite the contract stalemate, Micah Parsons is reporting for the team's training camp, which indicates that he believes in the Cowboys deciding on proving him with an extension in the coming days.However, owner Jerry Jones hasn't shown urgency regarding this situation. During an interview on Day 1 of camp, he took a jab at Parsons while highlighting what happened to Dak Prescott after they had given him a four-year deal worth $240 million last year.&quot;Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're gonna have him,&quot; Jones said. &quot;He was hurt six games last year. ... I remember signing a player for the highest paid position in the league, and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year.&quot;Dak Prescott. So there's a lot of things that you can think about, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.&quot;T.J Watt's brother, J.J. Watt, criticises Jerry Jones for publicly taking a dig at Micah ParsonsFormer NFL star J.J. Watt isn;t happy with Jerry Jones' comments about Micah Parsons at the start of training camp. He expressed his disappointment with Jones while expressing his support for Parsons.&quot;Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it. ...&quot;Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you.&quot;Micah Parsons retweeted J.J. Watt's post, hinting at his displeasure surrounding the situation. Only time will tell how it plays out for him in the coming days ahead of the 2025 season.