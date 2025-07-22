  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys insider weighs in on Micah Parsons' approach to contract dispute after $45,000,000 projected offer

Cowboys insider weighs in on Micah Parsons' approach to contract dispute after $45,000,000 projected offer

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jul 22, 2025 10:30 GMT
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons hasn't yet reached a conclusion in contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. With each passing day, the team could end up in a situation similar to last year when they had to pay lucrative deals to quarterback Dak Presceott and WR CeeDee Lamb.

Ad

After T.J. Watt's record-breaking deal, which pays him $41 million annually, experts and analysts project Micah Parsons to land in the $45 million range. On Monday, Cowboys insider RJ Ochoa, on the Up & Adams Show, shared his thoughts on the four-time Pro Bowler's approach in his contract stalemate with the Cowboys.

"Micah has done things differently, relative to other superstars in the NFL, certainly relative to other pass rusher," Ochoa siad. "We saw T.J. Watt, and, Trey Hendrickson over the offseason be a little bit different in their appraoch to things.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that it would be illogical for Micah to practice fully. I think we can all underestand and we can all be adult enough to square that logically in our minds. Uh, but he has pledged to be there-new head coach, new defensive coordinator. ... And so he's doing the right things, while also making sure to take the appropriate care of himself, and that makes sense."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Despite the contract stalemate, Micah Parsons is reporting for the team's training camp, which indicates that he believes in the Cowboys deciding on proving him with an extension in the coming days.

However, owner Jerry Jones hasn't shown urgency regarding this situation. During an interview on Day 1 of camp, he took a jab at Parsons while highlighting what happened to Dak Prescott after they had given him a four-year deal worth $240 million last year.

Ad
"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're gonna have him," Jones said. "He was hurt six games last year. ... I remember signing a player for the highest paid position in the league, and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year.
"Dak Prescott. So there's a lot of things that you can think about, just as the player does, when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money."
Ad

T.J Watt's brother, J.J. Watt, criticises Jerry Jones for publicly taking a dig at Micah Parsons

Former NFL star J.J. Watt isn;t happy with Jerry Jones' comments about Micah Parsons at the start of training camp. He expressed his disappointment with Jones while expressing his support for Parsons.

"Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it. ...
Ad
"Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you."

Micah Parsons retweeted J.J. Watt's post, hinting at his displeasure surrounding the situation. Only time will tell how it plays out for him in the coming days ahead of the 2025 season.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications