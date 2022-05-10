Cowboys News Roundup: Dallas Mayor suggests second home team; Jerry Jones was driving at the time of accident and more | May 10, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are the most profitable sports franchise in the world. As a result, they've always been a prominent feature in the NFL news cycle. Monday was an eventful day for the city of Dallas and its football fans.

The city made headlines after comments made by its mayor regarding an expansion franchise. New developments emerged from Jerry Jones' car crash last Wednesday. Lastly, a franchise legend made a prominent announcement that impacts the NFL.

These are the most significant events that occurred concerning the Cowboys on Monday.

Dallas Mayor suggests expansion franchise

Dallas, Texas Mayor Eric Johnson

Mayor Eric Johnson proposed something that sent Cowboys and NFL fans into a loop on Monday. Johnson suggested Dallas could have an expansion team, making them the third two-team city in the NFL.

Johnson cited the city's population growth as a basis for his argument. He also proclaimed Dallas' love of football would be able to handle the market saturation of having two teams.

Mayor Eric Johnson @Johnson4Dallas Does the Dallas area need another NFL team? | ⁦ @DallasMayor ⁩ Eric Johnson says Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the largest U.S. metropolitan area without two ⁦ @NFL ⁩ teams — so he suggests putting one in South Dallas wfaa.com/article/news/l… Does the Dallas area need another NFL team? | ⁦@DallasMayor⁩ Eric Johnson says Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the largest U.S. metropolitan area without two ⁦@NFL⁩ teams — so he suggests putting one in South Dallas wfaa.com/article/news/l…

Johnson believes Jones would profit if Dallas had a second franchise. He also believes Jones' franchise will be a more powerful brand due to more recognition being placed on the city. Johnson tweeted:

“Jerry Jones owns the crown jewel of the NFL. I don’t think the Lakers or Yankees are bothered one bit by the existence of the Clippers or Mets. Cowboys are a stronger brand with a more global fan base than either of these two. You’re underestimating Jerry Jones AND DALLAS!”

It's still unknown how Jones feels about this. But it's certainly a fascinating possibility.

Police report Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was driving car at the time of the accident

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jones was involved in a car accident last Wednesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. However, few details have emerged regarding the incident, which was caught on camera by TMZ Sports.

That changed on Monday, as police revealed details of the incident. According to police, Jones was the individual driving his car when the incident took place. The driver Jones collided with was completing a food delivery.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Jerry Jones was driving when another car made improper turn in front of him. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgZ0 Jerry Jones was driving when another car made improper turn in front of him. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgZ0

We at Sportskeeda are relieved Jones escaped without any injuries.

Franchise legend Troy Aikman and Joe Buck announce Week 2 Monday Night Football doubleheader

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (Courtesy of Good Morning America's YouTube channel)

Troy Aikman is synonymous with Dallas. The former FOX analyst signed a new contract this offseason with ESPN, bringing his broadcast partner Joe Buck with him.

The pair appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to announce the first games of the 2022 Monday Night Football schedule.

The first two games on Monday Night Football will overlap with one another. Aikman and Buck will be at the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles game. The game will kick off an hour and 15 minutes after the Tenessee Titans and Buffalo Bills matchup.

NFL @NFL



Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on Two huge matchups on the slate for MNF in Week 2 this season!Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork Two huge matchups on the slate for MNF in Week 2 this season! 👀Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork https://t.co/q53Bqid2X5

With all that said, those were the most important news items to take place on Monday.

