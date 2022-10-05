NFL fans troll Cowboys QB as Jerry Jones makes telling admission: "Really can’t understand why they’d return to Dak who can’t win", "He’s talking about the grip on that QB1 spot!"

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 thus far in the 2022-23 season after a 25-10 victory over their NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders. Dallas was led by quarterback Cooper Rush, who's still undefeated as the team's starter. He replaced Dak Prescott, who suffered a right thumb injury in Week One versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the Cowboys seem to be rolling, is there a quarterback controversy in Dallas?

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the dilemma in Dallas. Some fans say it'll be hard for the team to go back to Prescott given the play of Rush in his absence:

Other fans have already crowned Rush as the team's starter moving forward and is the future, regardless of when Prescott is ready to play:

So far this season, Rush has thrown for 737 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He came in relief of Prescott in the loss to the Buccaneers when the latter was knocked out of the game. For some fans of 'America's Team', the quarterback situation could look very familiar to what Dallas faced back in 2016.

The Cowboys faced a similar quarterback controversy in 2016 with Prescott and Tony Romo

Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo (#9) with Prescott in 2017.

Before the start of the 2016-17 season, then-Dallas starter Tony Romo suffered a serious back injury in a preseason game. Prescott, then a rookie quarterback, took over the starting role from Romo.

The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award that season. He threw for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Romo didn't start another game for the Cowboys, retiring from the NFL in April 2017 after 13 seasons in the league.

This time around, Prescott is in the role of Romo back in 2016 and Rush is in Prescott's role from 2016. We'll see if Rush remains under center this season when Prescott is ready to play.

Although the odds seem slim that the backup will officially replace his predecessor full-time, he might very well extend his stay at the top as long as he continues to win games.

