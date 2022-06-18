"Peaking in the 90s" - News anchor brutally trolls Dallas Cowboys during weather report

In case anyone has forgotten, the Dallas Cowboys have won the Super Bowl on five occasions, and have made it to the dance no fewer than eight times. This is information most NFL fans can say without thinking, whether they are fans of the Cowboys or not.

It is impossible to forget, especially when they are reminded of these facts at least 1000 times a season by the fans of America's Team. But what these Cowboys fans, selective memories and all, forget to mention is that their last Super Bowl triumph came in 1996, which was the last time they played in one.

Ethan Bird @Ethan_BirdTV This is why you don't let the sports guy do weather... 🤣 This is why you don't let the sports guy do weather... 🤣 https://t.co/47S6QtlODg

For 26 years, six head coaches, including Hall of Famer Bill Parcells and defensive guru Wade Phillips, have attempted to make America's Team great again. This has led to mixed results and ultimately no further participation in the main event.

Needless to say, if you are going to place yourself on a pedestal by declaring yourself as America's Team, there will also be plenty who take joy in your failures, or at least not miss the opportunity to remind you of them.

Fuzzy @Zeallor27 @Sis_Nikki_ Clearly the ratings will go down. People watch bc they want to see the Boys get clowned on and laugh at Skip for his ridiculous takes about how “good” the Bous should be. The Cowboys aren’t Americas team anymore. They are Americas easiest target. @Sis_Nikki_ Clearly the ratings will go down. People watch bc they want to see the Boys get clowned on and laugh at Skip for his ridiculous takes about how “good” the Bous should be. The Cowboys aren’t Americas team anymore. They are Americas easiest target.

Which is exactly what one Mississippi newscaster did with a brutal putdown. Sportscaster Ethan Bird, who is also responsible for hosting the weather report on WTOKTV, was informing viewers of what temperatures to expect when he delivered his fierce burn. This left Dallas fans reaching for the SPF 50.

Bird said:

Now we look at our 10 day forecast, its looking a little bit like those Dallas Cowboys, peaking in the 90s.

Needless to say, this did illicit a response from long-suffering fans in Dallas, but most, like Shahji Adam, saw the humour in Bird's quip:

Shahji Adam @ShahjiAdam @Ethan_BirdTV I’m offended as a Cowboys fan but that was a great line! @Ethan_BirdTV I’m offended as a Cowboys fan but that was a great line!

The Dallas Cowboys since their last Super Bowl appearance

Dallas hasn't made the Super Bowl since 1996, but that's only half the story: in truth, their playoff record in the aftermath of that last Super Bowl success has been abysmal. They have only managed to record 4 postseason victories in 26 years, and have never made it past the divisional round.

Only 7 franchises have achieved fewer playoff wins during that period, including the Bills, Dolphins and Bengals, who all have high hopes of adding to those totals this season. The 90s may have belonged to the Cowboys, but it has been a barren time since those heady days.

Say what you will about fans of America's Team, they have stuck with their team through 25 years of mediocrity, interspersed with some moments of promise. For the most part, they have remained loyal to long-term owner Jerry Jones, how long that continues is anyone’s guess, but patience must be wearing thin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far