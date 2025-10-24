Craig Carton says NFL’s ESPN stake exposes major problem in sports betting after NBA scandal

Radio host Craig Carton took aim at what he calls a looming integrity problem in professional sports betting. He said the NFL is now exposed in a way the NBA never was. Carton’s comments come right after a gambling-and-rigging investigation that has rocked the NBA.

Carton shared a long tweet addressing the problem on Thursday.

“So, with the understanding that sports wagering isn’t going anywhere I was asked what steps can the NBA and the other leagues take to curb game fixing, stat fixing etc … The below is not perfect but would be a great first step to earning the publics trust when it comes to the actual integrity of the outcome of sporting events."

He went on to list reforms, including banning active players from endorsing sportsbooks, forbidding them from wagering on any sport, limiting prop bets to starters with caps, and eliminating in-game betting.

Carton also warned that the risk is larger for the NFL because of its media tie-ups. He pointed out that with the league’s ownership stake in ESPN, questions arise about whether it’s in the league’s financial interest for bettors to lose.

“If they don’t divest they should not be able to offer wagering on NFL games,” Carton wrote.

Federal authorities recently arrested more than 30 people in a gambling-and-poker probe tied to NBA figures. The scandal has reignited scrutiny of prop bets, insider information, and the role of professional athletes in wagering markets.

Craig Carton argued that serious reform is needed to restore trust. Without it, he said, “fans will keep losing trust that contests are genuine.” His proposed steps may not be perfect, but he insisted they are essential first moves in a landscape where the gaming, media, and sports industries are increasingly intertwined.

Craig Carton says NBA is ‘gravely concerned’ amid gambling and poker scandal

Craig Carton revealed on Thursday that the NBA and NBPA are “gravely concerned” about gambling scandals.

“I don’t think I have ever mentioned this before but I know first hand that the NBA and the NBAPA are gravely concerned about gambling scandals like today’s – They brought me in to speak at the recent rookie symposium to talk directly with every single rookie in the league to walk them through the dangers of gambling or associating with guys that are gambling,” Craig Carton wrote on X.

“Situations like what Terry Rozier is being accused of is one of the things I talked to them about and is one of the biggest threats for pro athletes to avoid.”

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones were arrested in the federal betting and poker probe.

