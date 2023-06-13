Madden 24 is far from perfect, even just months from launching. This time, a Reddit user shared a glitch while playing the Ultimate Team mode.

He shared a video wherein a gamer selected an offensive play to run. But when the cadence before the snap started, the quarterback wasn’t there.

The sequence resulted in a defensive touchdown, as no player caught the ball from the shotgun formation.

The sharer captioned the post:

“WTF EA? I guess Dak [Prescott] left the field to go potty.”

His fellow Redditors commented on his update on the game’s subreddit.

The first comment refers to 16-time World Wrestling Entertainment champion John Cena. He familiarized the “U Can’t C Me” expression while wagging his palm in front of his face. Cena usually performs this gesture before the Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Meanwhile, the missing character’s name is Hurts, potentially referring to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, not Dak Prescott. Still, having no quarterback in one play is a weird Madden occurrence.

The negative sentiments about Madden 24 pile up

YouTuber and hip-hop artist Flight White revealed that Electronic Arts is in the last year of its contract to make Madden football games. However, they might get an extension if they sell a certain number of copies.

Therefore, he stressed that EA must put its best foot forward. Unfortunately, the contrary has happened based on prevailing comments.

Another Redditor called the game a copy-paste version with no physics involved, leading to more people agreeing with the rant.

Meanwhile, YouTuber MMG pointed out that coin glitches created a coin sink that increased in-game item prices. According to him, gamers suffer from the developer’s mistakes.

Finally, Flight White wasn’t excited after watching the game’s official trailer. He lost it after seeing Patrick Mahomes’ diving throw and the Philadelphia Eagles’ end zone celebration featuring Jason Kelce.

Finally, streamer CC isn’t excited with the newest version because the menu in his 2023 edition still freezes.

He said:

“My game freezes in the menus still. Simple tasks take forever. And we want to trust crossplay? Lol. Ps: crossplay is overrated.”

What’s new on Madden 24?

Electronic Arts finally included crossplay on Madden 24, allowing gamers with different consoles to enjoy the same game.

They also brought back the mini-games, which are now skippable. The latest version also brought back the Superstar Mode, wherein two teams compete until one side reaches 21 points.

EA also expanded relocation options on Franchise Mode. It will also allow league commissioners to turn off home-field advantage and change the draft order.

